Latest Update 2020: Big data as a Service Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: Silicon Graphics International Corp., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Experian plc, SAP SE, Panorama Software Inc., etc. | InForGrowth

Impact of COVID-19: Big data as a Service Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Big data as a Service industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Big data as a Service market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Big data as a Service Market Report are

Silicon Graphics International Corp.

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Experian plc

SAP SE

Panorama Software Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Alteryx

Inc.

Basho Technologies

Inc.

Dell EMC

TIBCO Software Inc.

ThoughtSpot Inc.

Hortonworks

Inc.

Pitney Bowes Software Inc.

Talend S.A.

Cloudera

Inc.

Qlik Technologies Inc.

MapR Technologies

Inc.

IBM

OpenText Corporation

SPSS Inc.

FICO

Teradata Corporation

Salesforce.com

Inc.

KXEN

Inc.

DataStax

Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

BOARD International S.A.

Software AG

MongoDB Inc.

Informatica Corporation

Mark Logic Corp

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Kognitio Ltd.

Couchbase

Inc.

Information Builders

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Google Inc.

Tableau Software

Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.. Based on type, The report split into

Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS)

Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS)

Data-as-a-Service (DaaS). Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Banking & Financial Services

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Public Sector

Media & Entertainment