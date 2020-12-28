December 28, 2020

Global Online Trading Platform Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: SIMEX, Templum, E*TRADE, Ally Invest, Plus500, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Online Trading Platform Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Online Trading Platform market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Online Trading Platform industry. Growth of the overall Online Trading Platform market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Online Trading Platform Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Online Trading Platform industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Online Trading Platform market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Online Trading Platform market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

    Online Trading Platform market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Institutional Investors
  • Retail Investors

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • SIMEX
  • Templum
  • E*TRADE
  • Ally Invest
  • Plus500
  • Bitfinex
  • Interactive Brokers
  • Cezex
  • Huobi Group
  • Octagon Strategy Limited
  • TD Ameritrade
  • MarketAxess
  • Unchained Capital
  • DigiFinex
  • Fidelity
  • Bitstamp
  • GSR
  • AAX
  • Xena Exchange
  • Blockstream
  • Merrill Edge
  • Tilde Trading
  • Kraken
  • Tradestation
  • Eoption
  • Tradeweb
  • BitPay
  • ErisX
  • EToro
  • Charles

    Industrial Analysis of Online Trading Platform Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Online Trading Platform Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

