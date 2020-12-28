Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2020 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: StorMagic, Dell EMC, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, etc. | InForGrowth

Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Hyper-converged Infrastructure market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Hyper-converged Infrastructure market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Impact of COVID-19: Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Hyper-converged Infrastructure industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Hyper-converged Infrastructure market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Hyper-converged Infrastructure market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Hyper-converged Infrastructure products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Report are

StorMagic

Dell EMC

Huawei

IBM

Microsoft

HPE

Startoscale

Maxta

Fujitsu

NetApp

Sangfor Technologies

HiveIO

VMware

Scale Computing

DataCore

Supermicro

Nutanix

Riverbed Technology

StarWind

Lenovo

Cisco

Hitachi Vantara

Diamanti

NEC Corporation

Pivot3. Based on type, The report split into

Hardware

Software. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Remote Office/Branch Office

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Data Center Consolidation

Backup/recovery/Disaster Recovery

Virtualizing Critical Applications