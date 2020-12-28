Global Electronic Data Capture Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, Medidata Solution, Inc., BioClinica, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Electronic Data Capture Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Electronic Data Capture market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Electronic Data Capture industry. Growth of the overall Electronic Data Capture market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Electronic Data Capture Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Electronic Data Capture industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Electronic Data Capture market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Electronic Data Capture market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Web-hosted

Licensed Enterprise

Cloud-based Electronic Data Capture market segmented on the basis of Application:

Hospitals

CROs

Academic Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Others The major players profiled in this report include:

Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

Medidata Solution

Inc.

BioClinica

DATATRAK International

Inc.

Openclinica

LLC

Clinical CLINIPACE

INC.

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Omni Comm Systems