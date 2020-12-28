Impact of COVID-19 on Cable Cleats Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2027

Cable Cleats: Introduction

Cable cleats are devices designed and tested to ensure the retention and support of cables that are used across the world

Cable cleats provide effective short circuit protection, support, and retention to low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage power cable systems which help to secure electrical installation

Cable cleats are made of high quality raw materials, with glass fiber reinforced polyamide as the main ingredient which makes it robust

Cable cleats are recyclable, easy to install, non-magnetic, non-conductive, resistant to oils, heat, UV, moisture, acids, and corrosion, and do not have sharp angles

Cable cleats are made up of metallic and non-metallic material. Based on number of cores, cable cleats are bifurcated into single core and multi core.

Cable cleats are used in various applications such as data centers, power generation and distribution, OEMs, onshore, offshore, and transportation applications

Rise in Demand for Cable Cleats for Use in Electrical Applications

A cable cleat is designed to ensure that cables are fixed, retained, and supported correctly so that in the event of short circuit or any other emergency, it contains the cables without causing damage

Cable cleats are largely used in power generation and distribution applications, as it plays a vital role in protecting cables from short circuit damage

In the power sector, cable cleats are used to clamp and retain low, medium, and high voltage cables in the event of a short circuit, including 11kV/33kV MV-HV power cables

Cable cleats play a crucial role in electrical applications, owing to which, developing countries are focusing on manufacturing cable cleats with international standards to minimize the risk to human life where cable cleats are used

Furthermore, selection of singe core or multi core cable cleats depends on application requirement, as each type of cable cleat has different strength to withstand the force

Demand for cable cleats for industrial applications is increasing as a result of these factors, which is expected to drive the global cable cleats market during the forecast period.

Europe to Lead the Cable Cleats Market

In terms of region, the global cable cleats market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Europe is anticipated to dominate the global cable cleats market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of cable cleats operate in the region

The cable cleats market in North America and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Cable Cleats Market

The global cable cleats market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for cable cleats. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global cable cleats market are:

BICON

CMP Products Limited

Dutchclamp b.v.

Eland Cables Limited

Ellis Patents Ltd.

Nantong Naco Fluid Equipment Co., Ltd

Novoflex

Oglaend System Group

Remora Electrical Limited

Thorne & Derrick

TransDelta

Global Cable Cleats Market: Research Scope

Global Cable Cleats Market, by Material

Metallic

Non-metallic

Global Cable Cleats Market, by Number of Cores

Single Core

Multi Core

Global Cable Cleats Market, by Cable Type

Low Voltage Power Cable

Medium Voltage Power Cable

High Voltage Power Cable

Global Cable Cleats Market, by Application

Data Centers

Power Generation and Distribution

OEMs

Offshore

Onshore

Transportation

Others

Global Cable Cleats Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

