Impact of COVID-19 on AC/DC Power Adapters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2030

AC/DC Power Adapters: Introduction

AC/DC power adapters, also known as AC-DC adapters, AC converters or chargers, is an external power supply device used with devices that run on batteries or have no other power source.

AC/DC power adapters help reduce the size of a laptop, computer, and mobile phone by lessening the need for a standard sized power supply. An AC adapter is made up of a central unit which draws power from an AC outlet. It then converts the power to DC that is used by the computer, and a second cord that plugs into the computer.

Each AC/DC power adapter has a specific power rating, measured in volts or watts that it can handle, and output to an electronic device. Because the power rating and type of plug on the end is not universal, the AC adapter can only be used with devices with the same requirements and connector.

Heavy Investments in Electrical and Electronic Products Sector

Rise in investment for power supply adapters and other electronic devices is increasing constantly. Manufacturers are investing heavily in electronics and communication sectors, due to the new era of telecommunication where various new and technologically advanced products are being manufactured.

This economic growth of electrical, electronic, and communication products is also expected to drive the market for AC-DC power supply equipment. Various companies have announced investments in electronics and automotive part manufacturing to fulfil the required requests. In August 2018, Samsung announced plans to boost investment in businesses that will drive its future growth, committing to an approximately US$ 21 Bn investment over the next three years, primarily led by Samsung Electronics, in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, automotive electronics components, and biopharmaceuticals.

As investments in all these sectors are on the rise, these new products will require switching power supply equipment and hence this is projected to boost the AC/DC power adapters market.

Emerging Telecommunication Device Sector to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

The usage of mobile devices and other rechargeable electrical and electronics products are increasing significantly in the age of new and innovative telecommunication devices. This is causing an increase in the manufacturing and supply of AC/DC power adapters in the domestic and international market.

AC/DC power adapters are used in a wide variety of applications that includes home appliances, computers & laptops, mobile phones & wearable, consumer electronics, automotive, and other industrial products. The market for all these products is set to increase during the forecast period, thus impacting the production of AC-DC power adapters.

The supply of AC-DC power adapters in the global market is also soaring due to the increasing demand for electrical and electronics products such as laptops, mobiles, and other gadgets

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market

In terms of region, the global AC/DC power adapters market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The AC/DC power adapters market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to population increase, improving standards of living, and rise in development and expenditure on electronic products. Countries such as India and China have various leading manufacturers for adapters.

The AC/DC power adapters market in North America and Europe is likely to witness stagnant growth. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to show sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Key Players in the Global Market

The global AC/DC power adapters market was highly fragmented in 2019. Prominent players operating in the global AC/DC power adapters market are focusing on technological developments and expansions to meet the growing demand for AC/DC power adapters. Moreover, manufacturers are signing partnerships for the development of innovative products and to gain higher profit margins.

Key players operating in the global AC/DC power adapters market include:

B&B Electronics

B&K Precision Corporation

Delta Electronics, Inc.

ETA-USA

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Motorola, Inc.

Murata Power Solutions

Phoenix Contact

Renesas Electronics

TDK-Lambda Corporation

Global AC/DC Power Adapters Market: Research Scope

Global AC/DC Power Adapters Market, by Application

Home Appliances

Computer & Laptops

Mobile phone & Wearable

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Products

Others

Global AC/DC Power Adapters Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



