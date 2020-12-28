COVID-19 Impact on SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market – future development, manufacturers, trends, share, size During Forecast period 2019 -2027

SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market – Snapshot

The global SAP digital services ecosystem market was valued at US$ 75.87 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a stable CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled ‘SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.’ Advantages offered by SAP digital services, increased adoption of ERP solutions among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and rise in the adoption of SAP digital services in developing economies are prominent factors driving the global SAP digital services ecosystem market. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Rise in adoption of cloud-based solutions to drive market

Adoption of SAP digital services is prominent in Europe and North America, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the adoption during the forecast period. Moreover, high penetration of cloud based SAP services in major countries of Europe and North America is a major factor driving the market in these countries. Migration toward digital platforms and increasing deployment of SAP S/4HANA are fueling the adoption of cloud database, which is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. Furthermore, adoption of SAP digital services, particularly in human resource management and sales and marketing management, is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with the deployment of these services is anticipated to be a restraint of the market in the near future. Still, the impact of cost of solutions and services is anticipated to be significantly low in the next few years, owing to expansion of the SAP partner ecosystem, wherein SAP is focusing on partnering with system implementation partners as well as solution users to deliver extended services ranging from implementation to maintenance.

Accenture, IBM, Deloitte, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, DXC Technology Company, Atos SE, and T-Systems International GmbH, Solutions likely to continue to lead the global SAP digital services ecosystem market

The profiling of top SAP partners, based of revenue generated from SAP services, operating in the global SAP digital services ecosystem market includes key financials, SAP generated revenue, SAP certified employees, SAP partner level, SAP partner engagement type, and headquarters for 2017. Key players operating in the global SAP digital services ecosystem market and profiled in the report are Accenture, International Business Machines Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, DXC Technology Company, Infosys Limited, Atos SE, T-Systems International GmbH, Wipro Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Hitachi Systems, Ltd., Itelligence AG, HCL Technologies Limited, NTT DATA, PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp), Tech Mahindra Limited, All for One Steeb AG, Seidor, OpenText Corp., Allgeier ES, CGI Inc., Birlasoft Limited (KPIT and Subsidiaries), Cisco Systems, Inc. (AppDynamics), FUJITSU LIMITED, ABeam Consulting Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Neoris, EPAM Systems, Inc., SNP SE, Systex Corporation, Cenit AG, SOA PEOPLE SAS, The Hackett Group d/b/a Answerthink, Inc., VIEWNEXT SA, Zensar Technologies Ltd., Ctac N.V., ICM.S S.r.l., CIDEON Software & Services GmbH & Co.KG, OSIsoft Inc., Origo, Pearl Norge AS, Augusta Reeves, Utopia Global Inc., IPS Co., Ltd., Backoffice Associates Llc, AgilityWorks Limited, Advanced Applications GmbH, Computer Systems Integration Ltd., 2BM A/S, Implema AB, APPLIUM SAS, Beijing Neusoft Huiju Information Solution Type Co., Ltd., Excellence Delivered ExD Pvt. Ltd, and Vistex, Inc.

