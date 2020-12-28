Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Contact center as a service is a cloud based solution that allows enterprises to use the software of the contact center providers’.

This service model offers various deployment options to customers: public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud.

Various delivery model such as software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) can be implemented.

Contact center as a service is a flexible option for many enterprises as it offers scalability as per operational needs, and flexibility to pay for only the technology needed.

Investments on contact center as a service is low, as organizations do not have to take care of the model along with the operations and maintenance.

Usage of the solution significantly reduces capital expenditure and operational expenditure and it has the capability to serve more customers

Technological advancements for better customer experience expected to drive the contact center as a service (CCaaS) market

Customers are increasingly becoming digitally conscious. Digitization of the customer experience helps provide better services. This in turn is augmenting the market. Digitization initiatives taken by various countries across the globe are also driving the contact center as a service (CCaaS) market.

Technological developments have a strong impact on the global contact center as a service (CCaaS) market. Advantages such as faster service, better compliance management, flexibility, and analytics service offered by contact center as a service are expected to propel the large-scale adoption of contact center as a service solutions across the globe.

Security concerns expected to restrain the contact center as a service (CCaaS) market

Security concerns associated with the vulnerabilities of the public cloud might have a negative impact on the contact center as a service market.

Moreover, high initial investment associated with the contact center as a service market results in lower adoption of the service especially by small and medium enterprises; this is expected to cause hindrance in the growth of the contact center as a service market.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

North America Expected to Hold Major Share of the Global Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market

On the basis of region, the global contact center as a service market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to account for major share of the global contact center as a service market during the forecast period, due to advancements in technology and enhanced customer experiences in the region.

The major shareholder in this region is the U.S. resulting in rising share of North America in the contact center as a service market.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape , ask for a customized report

Key Players Operating in the Global Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market

Liveops, Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Evolve IP, LLC.

Serenova

Talkdesk, Inc,

Capgemini

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Aspect Software, Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Five9 Inc.

Global Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market: Research Scope

Global Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market, by Type

Onsite

Offsite

Global Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market, by Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market, by Industry

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Public Sector

‘Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

Global Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Nordics Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com