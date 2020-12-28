Application-level Encryption Market 2020 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2026

As India is fighting the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, companies in the application-level encryption market are competing to develop secure contact-tracing and syndromic mapping apps. Since the Aarogya Setu app in India is under scrutiny for data theft, IT companies are increasing efforts to develop secure COVID-19 mobile contact tracing apps. They are opting for AES/CBC encryption over AES/ECB to store application data.

IT companies in the application-level encryption market are taking cues from the U.S. Government to comply with the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES). Since AES is used in government and military purposes, Indian IT companies can use this standard to develop secure COVID-19 mobile contact tracing apps. As such, cipher block chaining (CBC) is being preferred over electronic codebook (ECB) encryption to safely collect and store information. Companies are running several security tests to improve and validate the security of COVID-19 mobile contact tracing apps.

Application Encryption Replaces Full-disk Hard Drive Encryption Software

Since full-disk hard drive encryption software is often cumbersome to deploy and lack important security certifications, companies in the application-level encryption market are capitalizing on this growth opportunity. For instance, Texas-based information technology (IT) company Futurex is increasing the availability of full-service cryptographic functionality, which involves general-purpose data encryption and key management technology into applications. The growing need to secure sensitive data has fueled the demand for application-level encryption.

The application-level encryption market is projected to surpass the revenue of US$ 8 Bn by 2030. IT companies are increasing efforts to combine application encryption with other cryptographic techniques and use cases such as Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE). They are increasing efforts to abide by the international standards of security compliance to stay relevant in the industry. As such, financial institutes and healthcare industries are creating incremental opportunities for IT companies.

eHealth Apps Fuel Demand for Application-level Encryption in Healthcare

Data security with the cloud is becoming increasingly important for healthcare industries. The growing influx of eHealth applications has triggered the demand for application-level encryption software. As such, cloud is emerging as the most convenient way to secure health data. The encryption technology is being used with pseudonymisation and anonymisation to achieve data security. Application-level encryption is being highly recommended in the healthcare landscape, since each individual record is encrypted with its own key. This is evident as application-level encryption market is estimated to grow at an explosive CAGR of 25% during the assessment period.

Application-level encryption has facilitated security of sensitive chats between doctor and patients that take place via eHealth apps. Companies in the application-level encryption market are increasing their R&D to develop software that encrypts the message before it is sent to the network and can only be decrypted by the receiver.

Blowfish & Triple DES Grow Popular in Banking and Financial Applications

Costly maintenance and complexity of application-level encryption are emerging as a drawback for software providers. However, in mandatory requirement from a third-party regulator or compliance team, IT companies are extending their systems for implementing application-level encryption for large enterprise clients. Thus, companies are focusing on clients that mandatorily require application-level encryption to establish stable revenue streams in the market.

Apart from AES, encryption algorithms such as triple DES (Data Encryption Standard) algorithm, blowfish, and twofish are growing popular in the application-level encryption market. Triple DES is increasingly replacing conventional DES algorithms. Though triple DES is slowly phasing out, it serves as a dependable hardware encryption solution in the financial and banking sector. On the other hand, even blowfish is serving as an alternative to traditional DES algorithms, where the former helps to encrypt messages individually.

Greater Control over Decryption Facilitates Improved Data Management

Application-layer cryptography is a growing trend in the defense and government end-use cases. As such, end-to-end encryption is being highly publicized as an efficient form of application-layer cryptography, which allows organizations to enforce access control using key management. End-to-end encryption is being used to reduce the impact and cost of data breach.

There is a need to move operations, security, and testing into the development process in order to improve software agility and reliability. Companies in the application-level encryption market are adopting security-best practices as a part of the application development. However, most developers are not security or cryptography experts, which ultimately results in lesser control over the security posture of IT and development. Thus, companies in the application-level encryption market must facilitate greater control over the messages for developers by providing them with the keys for decryption.

Web-enabled Portals Deploy Remote Management of Cryptic Messages

Remote management of cryptic messages is one of the key growth drivers, which is contributing toward the expansion of the application-level encryption market. High level of remote access functionality via application encryption platforms is being made possible with web-management portals. Administrators can efficiently manage their cryptographic infrastructure while on-the-go with the comfort of home and even road travel. Application-level encryption has fueled to demand for web-enabled devices to deploy virtual management of cryptic information.

Web-enabled portals help to perform key management and deploy custom reports in various formats. Companies in the application-level encryption market are tapping value-grab opportunities in the development of web-enabled devices such as portable, touchscreen-based configuration, and key management tablets that help to remotely configure the key management enterprise servers (KMES). Simple touchscreen-based interface in web portals help in rapid configuration of cryptic messages.

