Healthcare PPE Market TMR Research Report Reveals Massive Growth Opportunities In The Industry

Healthcare PPE: Introduction

Personal protection equipment (PPE) is a type of clothing or equipment worn by healthcare personnel for protection against various infections. It acts as a barrier between infectious agents or body fluids and the healthcare worker.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issues workplace health and safety regulations while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests when and how to use PPE

Different PPE have diverse motives and safeguards various parts of the body. The current Covid-19 virus around the world is expected to fuel the demand for PPE during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Opportunities of the Global Healthcare PPE Market

Demand for healthcare services is rising around the world due to an increase in population, chronic illness, and accidents. Affordable health care plans offered by governments of various countries provides increased access to healthcare services. Population of baby boomers that are likely to seek medical assistance is also increasing. Rise in number of patients fuels the risk of healthcare workers getting infected and hence, PPEs are extensively utilized in the healthcare segment.

The recent outbreak of coronavirus has significantly propelled the demand for PPE globally. All countries across the globe are experiencing a shortage of PPE, and their demand is at an all-time high. Increase in number of surgical procedures around the world is expected to drive the global healthcare PPE market during the forecast period.

Significant gap between demand and supply is estimated to offer considerable opportunities for manufacturers to enter the market. Several countries have utilized their emergency resources and are projected to replenish their stocks during the forecast period, which is likely to offer a significant opportunity to manufacturers during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of the Global Healthcare PPE Market

In terms of geography, the global healthcare PPE market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market due to growth and developments in the home care segment, smart hospitals, and medical tourism

In terms of share of the global market, Asia Pacific is expected to be followed by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to boost the healthcare PPE market across the globe during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Major players operating in the global healthcare PPE market include:

3M

Baxter International Inc.BD

Boston Scientific Corporation

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

DePuy Synthes, Inc.

Derekduck Industry Corp.

Ethicon, Inc.

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

