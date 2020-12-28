New release: Motion Preservation Devices Market to grow reach projected to reach US$ 1501.9 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2027.

Researchmoz, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has announced a novel report on Global Motion Preservation Devices Market. The report contains vital insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Motion Preservation Devices Market to figure out and study the market needs, market size, and competition. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Paradigm Spine, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Spinal Kinetics, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Nuvasive, and K2M.

Global Motion Preservation Devices Market – Snapshot

Motion preservation is an intuitively attractive alternative to spinal arthrodesis, theoretically preventing adjacent level degeneration. Long-term stability, endurance and strength of the prosthesis are unknown for a majority of implants. Motion preservation in the posterior elements of the spine is arguably a simpler task, as compared to that of the intervertebral disc. The global motion preservation devices market was valued at US$ 611.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1501.9 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2027.

