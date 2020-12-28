Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Worth Around US$ 287.6 Mn with Moderate CAGR 6.2% in Global Merchandise By Growth, Trend and Forecast Period 2020-2026

The global Automotive Plastic Compounding market size is projected to reach US$ 287.6 million by 2026, from US$ 200.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

The study on Automotive Plastic Compounding market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2020 to 2027.

The report on the Automotive Plastic Compounding market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. The report also helps in understanding global Automotive Plastic Compounding market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size.

Further, the report focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report includes value chain analysis, PEST analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Automotive Plastic Compounding market. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. Further, the competitive landscape given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Automotive Plastic Compounding market are

BASF

SABIC

DowDuPont

LyondellBassell Industries

A. Schulman

RTP Company

S&E Specialty Polymers, LLC

Dyneon GmbH.

Asahi Kasei Plastics

Covestro (Bayer Material Science)

Ferro Corporation

Washington Penn Plastics Company

Eurostar Engineering Plastics

Kuraray Plastics

Segment by Type

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Segment by Application

Instrument Panels

Powertrain

Door Systems

Interior Components

Exterior Fascia

Under the Hood Components

Others

Few Significant from Table Of Contents

Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Research Report 2020 to 2026

1 Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Plastic Compounding Product Scope

1.2 Automotive Plastic Compounding Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

1.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.4 Polyurethane (PU)

1.2.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.2.6 Polyethylene (PE)

1.3 Automotive Plastic Compounding Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Instrument Panels

1.3.3 Powertrain

1.3.4 Door Systems

1.3.5 Interior Components

1.3.6 Exterior Fascia

1.3.7 Under the Hood Components

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Automotive Plastic Compounding Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Automotive Plastic Compounding Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Automotive Plastic Compounding Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Automotive Plastic Compounding Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Automotive Plastic Compounding Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Plastic Compounding Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Automotive Plastic Compounding Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Plastic Compounding Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Plastic Compounding Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Plastic Compounding as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Plastic Compounding Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Plastic Compounding Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Plastic Compounding Business

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF Automotive Plastic Compounding Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 SABIC

12.2.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.2.2 SABIC Business Overview

12.2.3 SABIC Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 SABIC Automotive Plastic Compounding Products Offered

12.2.5 SABIC Recent Development

12.3 DowDuPont

12.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.3.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

12.3.3 DowDuPont Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 DowDuPont Automotive Plastic Compounding Products Offered

12.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.4 LyondellBassell Industries

12.4.1 LyondellBassell Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 LyondellBassell Industries Business Overview

12.4.3 LyondellBassell Industries Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 LyondellBassell Industries Automotive Plastic Compounding Products Offered

12.4.5 LyondellBassell Industries Recent Development

12.5 A. Schulman

12.5.1 A. Schulman Corporation Information

12.5.2 A. Schulman Business Overview

12.5.3 A. Schulman Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 A. Schulman Automotive Plastic Compounding Products Offered

12.5.5 A. Schulman Recent Development

12.6 RTP Company

12.6.1 RTP Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 RTP Company Business Overview

12.6.3 RTP Company Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 RTP Company Automotive Plastic Compounding Products Offered

12.6.5 RTP Company Recent Development

12.7 S&E Specialty Polymers, LLC

12.7.1 S&E Specialty Polymers, LLC Corporation Information

12.7.2 S&E Specialty Polymers, LLC Business Overview

12.7.3 S&E Specialty Polymers, LLC Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 S&E Specialty Polymers, LLC Automotive Plastic Compounding Products Offered

12.7.5 S&E Specialty Polymers, LLC Recent Development

12.8 Dyneon GmbH.

12.8.1 Dyneon GmbH. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Dyneon GmbH. Business Overview

12.8.3 Dyneon GmbH. Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Dyneon GmbH. Automotive Plastic Compounding Products Offered

12.8.5 Dyneon GmbH. Recent Development

12.9 Asahi Kasei Plastics

12.9.1 Asahi Kasei Plastics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Asahi Kasei Plastics Business Overview

12.9.3 Asahi Kasei Plastics Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Asahi Kasei Plastics Automotive Plastic Compounding Products Offered

12.9.5 Asahi Kasei Plastics Recent Development

12.10 Covestro (Bayer Material Science)

12.10.1 Covestro (Bayer Material Science) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Covestro (Bayer Material Science) Business Overview

12.10.3 Covestro (Bayer Material Science) Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Covestro (Bayer Material Science) Automotive Plastic Compounding Products Offered

12.10.5 Covestro (Bayer Material Science) Recent Development

12.11 Ferro Corporation

12.11.1 Ferro Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ferro Corporation Business Overview

12.11.3 Ferro Corporation Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Ferro Corporation Automotive Plastic Compounding Products Offered

12.11.5 Ferro Corporation Recent Development

12.12 Washington Penn Plastics Company

12.12.1 Washington Penn Plastics Company Corporation Information

12.12.2 Washington Penn Plastics Company Business Overview

12.12.3 Washington Penn Plastics Company Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Washington Penn Plastics Company Automotive Plastic Compounding Products Offered

12.12.5 Washington Penn Plastics Company Recent Development

12.13 Eurostar Engineering Plastics

12.13.1 Eurostar Engineering Plastics Corporation Information

12.13.2 Eurostar Engineering Plastics Business Overview

12.13.3 Eurostar Engineering Plastics Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Eurostar Engineering Plastics Automotive Plastic Compounding Products Offered

12.13.5 Eurostar Engineering Plastics Recent Development

12.14 Kuraray Plastics

12.14.1 Kuraray Plastics Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kuraray Plastics Business Overview

12.14.3 Kuraray Plastics Automotive Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Kuraray Plastics Automotive Plastic Compounding Products Offered

12.14.5 Kuraray Plastics Recent Development

…

