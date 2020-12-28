DNA Extractor Market – New Investments Expected to boost the Demand by 2025

DNA extractor is a machine which involves DNA extraction process which is important in cancer genetic studies which include mutation analysis, microsatellite analysis, and comparative genomic hybridization (CGH). These applications have led to the high adoption of RNA and DNA extraction kits for genetic analysis. DNA extractor includes extraction process which is a purification of DNA from the sample using a combination of physical and chemical methods. Further, rapid advancements in the molecular techniques and rising prevalence of chronic and acute disease require testing using DNA extraction is anticipated to foster the DNA extractor market.

Players Includes:

Autogen (United States), Bee Robotics (United Kingdom), Hangzhou Bioer Technology (China), Seegene (South Korea) , Gilson Incorporated (United States), PerkinElmer, Inc.(United States), BioChain Institute, Inc. (United States), Bioneer (South Korea), Promega Corporation (United States), QIAGEN (Germany) and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland).

Type (Automated , Semi-automatic), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Other), Extraction Kit (DNA Extraction Kit, RNA Extraction Kit)

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases such as Cancer

Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicine

Market Trend

Increasing Demand for Automated System Designed for Medium to Large Laboratories

Rise in Investments for R&D of new products in the field of Biotechnology

Restraints

High Cost of DNA Extractor Machines may hinder the Market Growth

Opportunities

Extensive Focus on Pharmaceutical Companies on Launching of Different Products such as Hormones, vaccines using DNA extractors

Challenges

Low Yield of DNA Sample is posing a Challenge for the Market Growth

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

