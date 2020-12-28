Hypercholesterolemia Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Hypercholesterolemia is a condition characterized by very high levels of cholesterol in the blood. Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that is produced in the body and obtained from egg yolks, meat, poultry, fish, and dairy products. The body requires cholesterol to build cell membranes, make certain hormones, and produce compounds that aid in fat digestion. High levels of cholesterol increases a person’s risk of developing heart disease.

The symptoms of Hypercholesterolemia include chest pain, small bumps on the skin, typically on the hands, elbows, and knees or around the eyes, xanthomas, which are waxy cholesterol deposits in the skin or tendons and small, yellow deposits of cholesterol that build-up under the eyes or around the eyelids.

DelveInsight’s ‘Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hypercholesterolemia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Hypercholesterolemia epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Hypercholesterolemia disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Hypercholesterolemia in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Hypercholesterolemia epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

more than 34 million American adults have elevated blood cholesterol levels (higher than 240 mg/dL). Inherited forms of hypercholesterolemia, which cause even higher levels of cholesterol, occur less frequently. The most common inherited form of high cholesterol is called familial hypercholesterolemia that affects about 1 in 500 people in most countries.

As per a French Study conducted by Lecoffre et al. titled “National Prevalence of Hypercholesterolemia, Treatment and Control, In France in 2015 and Temporal Trends Since 2006”, found the prevalence of hypercholesterolemia LDL was 27.0% [24.5–29.5] that increased with age, reaching 48.4% in adults aged 65–74 years, wherein it was higher in men (29.7%) than in women (24.5%) in a 2074 adults patient pool.

Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology

World Health Organization has also accounted for the people with high cholesterol levels with a finding that globally, a third of ischemic heart disease is attributable to high cholesterol. Overall, raised cholesterol is estimated to cause 2.6 million deaths (4.5% of total) and 29.7 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYS), or 2% of total DALYS.

Delveinsight’s Hypercholesterolemia epidemiology report provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Hypercholesterolemia epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Hypercholesterolemia epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognise the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Hypercholesterolemia in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Hypercholesterolemia.

The report helps to recognise the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Hypercholesterolemia patient population.

The Hypercholesterolemia report provides a detailed overview explaining Hypercholesterolemia causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Hypercholesterolemia in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Hypercholesterolemia epidemiology .

Key Benefit of Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology Report

The Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Hypercholesterolemia market

Quantify patient populations in the global Hypercholesterolemia market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Hypercholesterolemia therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Hypercholesterolemia population by its epidemiology

The Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Hypercholesterolemia Hypercholesterolemia Disease Background and Overview Hypercholesterolemia Patient Journey Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology and Patient Population Hypercholesterolemia Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Hypercholesterolemia Hypercholesterolemia Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

