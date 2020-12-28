Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

According to Corneal dystrophies are a group of rare genetic, often progressive, eye disorders in which abnormal material often accumulates in the clear (transparent) outer layer of the eye (cornea). There are more than 20 different types of corneal dystrophies which are generally grouped into three categories.

Most cases of corneal dystrophy are inherited as an autosomal dominant trait with variable expressivity. Posterior polymorphous forms of corneal dystrophy have autosomal dominance inheritance. Fuchs dystrophy may have autosomal dominant inheritance in some cases; in others it may occur spontaneously for no apparent reason (sporadic). Congenital hereditary corneal dystrophy type II has autosomal recessive inheritance.

The symptoms of corneal dystrophy depend upon the type of corneal dystrophy. Some people experience no symptoms. In others, the build-up of material in the cornea causes it to become opaque (not clear). This leads to blurred vision or vision loss. Many people also experience corneal erosion which causes mild to severe pain in the eye, light sensitivity and feeling like something is in the eye.

DelveInsight’s ‘Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

The corneal dystrophies can affect individuals of any age. Because some individuals do not have symptoms (asymptomatic), determining the true frequency of these disorders in the general population is difficult.

A 2020 study titled “Fuchs Endothelial Dystrophy (FED)” by Moshirfar et al., suggested that FED has a higher prevalence in Europe compared to other areas of the world and Asians show lower rates of FED. People older than 40 years old and women have a higher risk of developing FED and it has been reported to have a female to male ratio of 2.5:1 to 3:1. There is a rare early-onset form of FED that presents in the first decade of life and has a 1 to 1 female to male ratio.

Through various secondary studies it can be concluded Corneal dystrophies affect women and men in equal numbers, except for Fuchs corneal dystrophy which affects women about four times as often as men.

Key Insights Executive Summary of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Disease Background and Overview Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Patient Journey Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

