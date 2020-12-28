Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Glaucoma describes a group of conditions in which there is characteristic cupping of the optic disc with corresponding visual field defects, due to retinal ganglion cell loss. It is a progressive condition and the most common cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. The two major categories of glaucoma are open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and narrow-angle glaucoma. POAG is caused by the slow clogging of the drainage canals, resulting in increased IOP. It has a wide and open angle between the iris and cornea.

The sign and symptoms of Open-Angle Glaucoma includes an increase in IOP, open anterior chamber angle and optic disc changes seen on clinical examination such as high cup to disc ratio, cup to disc ratio asymmetry between eyes, vertical elongation of the cup, etc.

The risk factors of Open-Angle Glaucoma include older age, family history of glaucoma, African ancestry, nearsightedness, high IOP, low blood pressure, use of topical corticosteroids, inflammation, and tumor.

DelveInsight’s “Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Open-Angle Glaucoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Open-Angle Glaucoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Open-Angle Glaucoma market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Open-Angle Glaucoma market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Open-Angle Glaucoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Key Facts

In 2017, the total prevalent population of Glaucoma in 7MM was 9,819,080.

in 7MM was 9,819,080. The total diagnosed prevalent population of OAG in the 7MM was assessed to be 8,823,960 in 2017.

in the 7MM was assessed to be 8,823,960 in 2017. According to DelveInsight’s analysis, in 2017, there were 2,749,378 cases of OAG in the US.

DelveInsight’s analysis shows that in 2017 there were 7,941,564 and 882,396 cases of POAG and Secondary OAG, respectively, in the 7MM.

Among the EU5 countries, in 2017, Germany has the highest diagnosed prevalent population of OAG, followed by Italy.

Key Benefits of Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Report

Open-Angle Glaucoma market report provides an in-depth analysis of Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Open-Angle Glaucoma market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Open-Angle Glaucoma Market trends & developments , key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Open-Angle Glaucoma market in the upcoming years.

The Open-Angle Glaucoma market report covers Open-Angle Glaucoma market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Open-Angle Glaucoma patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Open-Angle Glaucoma Market

The Open-Angle Glaucoma market size is expected to increase during the study period owing to the expected launch of potential therapies, along with increasing awareness and development of new drug delivery systems to tackle non-adherence.

The Open-Angle Glaucoma market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Open-Angle Glaucoma market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Open-Angle Glaucoma market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, a higher percentage of diagnosed prevalence was observed for females, in comparison to males, in all the 7MM countries.

The Open-Angle Glaucoma epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Open-Angle Glaucoma patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Open-Angle Glaucoma epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Open-Angle Glaucoma Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Open-Angle Glaucoma Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Open-Angle Glaucoma market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Open-Angle Glaucoma market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Some of the key companies in the Open-Angle Glaucoma Market includes

Allergan,

SPARC Limited,

Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V.,

Nicox Ophthalmics

And many others.

Drugs Covered

Durysta (Bimatoprost SR)

PDP–716

PRO-122

DE-130A

And others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Open-Angle Glaucoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Overview at a Glance Open-Angle Glaucoma Disease Background and Overview Open-Angle Glaucoma Patient Journey Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology and Patient Population Open-Angle Glaucoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Open-Angle Glaucoma Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Open-Angle Glaucoma Treatment Open-Angle Glaucoma Marketed Products Open-Angle Glaucoma Emerging Therapies Open-Angle Glaucoma Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Outlook (7 major markets) Open-Angle Glaucoma Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Open-Angle Glaucoma Market. Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Drivers Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

