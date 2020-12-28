Automotive Testing & Inspection Market: Analysis | Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects Research Report Foresight To 2017 – 2025

Testing and Inspecting is a process performed primarily to certify that the manufactured products and component systems are suitable for the intended purpose. Testing an Inspection are done before, during and after manufacturing to ensure the quality of the product. Also the contribution to global warming is measured and inspected to control or minimize damage caused due to automotive industries.

The steadily increasing volume of traffic and safety of users indicate towards the need for testing and inspection. One of the major trends in the automotive sector is automated driving assistance system. In the future, the connectivity of intelligent technologies will ensure that on an increasing number of routes, the task of driving will be taken over by the vehicle’s electronics which must be well tested and inspected by experts.

In automotive market testing is a key service, need to test the quality of each component before presenting it to the customers since a minor fault or error in the components can become a cause of a major risk. The quality of these components can be determined by using high-quality testing tools. There are different methods to test a component or device such as chemical testing, thermal shock testing, humidity resistance testing, tensile strength testing, salt spray testing, heat/ thermal resistance testing.

Another service in the automotive market inspection which operates as follows pre-production, during production and final inspection. In pre-production inspection raw materials and are checked before production begins. During production inspection is typically carried out when an order is 20 to 60 percent complete, final inspection is generally carried out when an order is 80 to 100 percent finished.

The automotive market is extremely competitive. The increased awareness of consumer about safety standards, sustainable quality and operational excellence are positively impacting the growth of the automotive testing and inspection market. The key drivers for this market are synchronization of standards, rising consumption of goods in developing countries, increasing incidents of global product recalls, increase in global imitating & piracy activities, imposition of rigorous government regulations and standards for safety across different sectors. The testing and inspection companies in the automotive market are more conscious about their credibility than earlier. The main restrain for this market is lack of universal standards and regulations followed globally.