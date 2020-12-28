Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market: Share, Size, Growth and Forecast Illuminated By New Report 2018 – 2026

Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is expected to reach US$ 13,657.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2026. The market is segmented by regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The North America smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is the largest in the world. In North America, nicotine containing smoking cessation products hold a major market share. In North America, OTC smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products hold a significant share of the market compared to nicotine containing prescription smoking cessation products. E-cigarette is the most dominant type of nicotine containing OTC smoking cessation product in North America. The U.S. is the largest smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market in North America and the world.

In the Europe smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market, nicotine containing OTC products hold a prominent share compared to nicotine containing prescription products. Nicotine containing OTC products such as e-cigarettes, nicotine gum, nicotine transdermal patches, nicotine lozenges, and nicotine tablets are most popular among European consumers.

The number of e-cigarette consumers is increasing in major European countries. EU e-cigarette regulations apply to EU countries and are not applicable in the U.K. after Brexit. The U.K. is the second largest smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market in the world after the U.S. and the largest market in Europe. France and Germany are the second and third largest smoking cessation markets in Europe.

The Asia Pacific smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is the third largest market in the world. In the Asia Pacific smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market, nicotine containing OTC products hold a dominant share compared to nicotine containing prescription products. Nicotine containing OTC products such as e-cigarettes, nicotine gum, nicotine transdermal patches, nicotine lozenges, and nicotine tablets are increasing their penetration in the Asia Pacific region. China is the largest smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market in Asia Pacific. Japan and India are the second and third largest smoking cessation markets in the region.