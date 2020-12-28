Outdoor Clothing Market: Forecast With Top Companies, Growth Factors, Classification, Regional Analysis, Development Factors 2018 – 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Outdoor Clothing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, the global outdoor clothing market is expected to reach US$ 19,639.0 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 325,873‘000 units by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2026.

In North America, the number of women buying outdoor clothing is more than men. North America has a favorable outdoor activities culture, which is increasing the participation of women in outdoor activities along with men.The men outdoor clothing market segment is growing at a faster rate than the women’s segment. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period

Similar to North America, in Europe, the proportion of women buying outdoor clothing is more than men. Women’s participation in outdoor activities is increasing in Europe due to cultural factors and tradition. In Europe, the market for men’s outdoor clothing is growing at a faster rate due to increasing participation of men in outdoor activities.

Going out for outdoor activities is part of European culture and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. As of July 2018, in Germany, the number of men (15-64+ years) and women (15-64+ years) are 34,194,533 and 35,939,222 respectively, holding 42.5% and 44.7% population share. In 2018, participation in outdoor activities in Germany is pegged at 15.2% which is expected to increase to 17.9% by 2023. Rising outdoor activities in Germany is increasing the demand for outdoor clothing products.