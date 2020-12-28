Airborne SATCOM Market: Trends,Top Manufacturers, Market Growth,Share, Historical Background And Future Forecast 2020 – 2030

Airborne SATCOM: Introduction

Airborne Satellite Communications (SATCOM) system is an integrated solution providing a constant and reliable en route and out route transmission of critical real-time information to support any airborne mission

An airborne SATCOM system consists of multiple equipment which includes transmitter, receiver, transceiver, antenna, airborne radio, modems & routers, and other equipment

Airborne SATCOM systems offer global coverage for all frequency bands that includes L-X-, Ku-, and Ka-bands

Airborne SATCOM terminals are lightweight and provide high performance to keep track of tactical communication and organization in the air and on the ground

Airborne SATCOM systems are used for various platforms such as commercial aircrafts, military aircrafts, business jets, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), for government & defense and commercial use

Rise in Demand for Airborne SATCOM Systems for Use in Defense

Airborne SATCOM systems are largely used in the defense field to deliver cost-effective broadband communication services to aircrafts operating at very high speeds

Airborne SATCOM equipment have been tested under the most severe military conditions and meet the highest military standards

Airborne SATCOM systems continually undergo technological advancements to ensure high performance. For instance, in November 2019, the French Air Force enhanced its airborne satellite communication capabilities by adopting new technologies from Thales for the Rafale combat aircraft.

Furthermore, in September 2018, Collins Aerospace received the first long-term contract worth US$ 82 Mn from the US Department of Defense (DoD) to supply mobile user objective system-capable airborne radios and ancillaries for the DoD platform

Manufacturers of airborne SATCOM systems are continually engaged in development of technologically advanced airborne SATCOM for use in military and commercial aircraft that include Very Important Person Special Air Mission (VIPSAM) platforms for senior leaders in the U.S Government