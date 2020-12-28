Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market: Research Methodologyrapid Growth Till 2018 – 2026

The global quantum dot (QD) display market was valued at around US$ 1,176.2 Mn in 2017and is anticipated to register a stable CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market” – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.”

Benefits provided by quantum dot, increasing adoption of cadmium free quantum dot displays, and growing popularity of consumer electronics devices have increased the penetration and growth of the quantum dot (QD) display market globally. The quantum dot (QD) display market in North America is expanding at a significant CAGR of above 24% on the backdrop of numerous technological innovations in electronics devices and increasing investments in the development of the medical sector.

Benefits Provided by Quantum Dot Display to Drive Market Growth

The growing demand for enhanced display technologies and increasing awareness about energy efficient solutions has increased the adoption of quantum dot display products. There are numerous advantages of quantum dot displays such as energy efficiency, ultra-definition, low cost, and high brightness. Quantum dots can glow in any array of colors, determined by their sizes. Various companies are implementing quantum dot technology in order to achieve cheaper, faster, and stronger television displays.

Cadmium-free Segment to Dominate the Global Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market

The material segment is divided into cadmium-containing and cadmium-free. Cadmium-free segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to various benefits provides by cadmium free quantum dot displays around the globe. Eco-friendly nature, pure color, and wavelength tenability are some of the key factors driving massive global investment in cadmium-free quantum dot displays.