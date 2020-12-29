Global Copper Alloys Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: Aurubis, Mueller, Wieland, Jiangxi Copper, IUSA, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Copper Alloys Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Copper Alloys market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Copper Alloys industry. Growth of the overall Copper Alloys market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Copper Alloys Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Copper Alloys industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Copper Alloys market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Copper Alloys market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Rods & Wires

Plates & Strips

Tubes

Other Copper Alloys market segmented on the basis of Application:

Electrical Industry

Transportation Industry

Machinery and Metallurgy Industry

Architecture and Art

Other The major players profiled in this report include:

Aurubis

Mueller

Wieland

Jiangxi Copper

IUSA

Golden Dragon

TNMG

Jintian Group

KME Group

Poongsan

CHALCO

Marmon

MKM

KGHM

Jinchuan Group

Luvata

Mitsubishi Materials

Xingye Copper

Anhui Xinke

Hailiang Group

ChangChun Group

Furukawa Electric

IBC Advanced Alloy

Olin Brass

Dowa Metaltech

HALCOR Group

Nan Ya Plastics

Diehl Group

Mitsui Mining & Smelting