The Hillgrove Hawks will face West Forsyth Wolverines in Georgia High School 2020 GHSA Class 6A-7A Girls Flag football State Championship Game on Monday 28th December 1:30 p.m. ET at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. which will open the three-day parade of title games. In the Class 6A-7A semifinals, West Forsyth defeated South Forsyth 13-7 and Hillgrove defeated Allatoona 12-0.

Players and coaches from both sides are sold on flag football and are happy the sport was introduced. The games are 7-on-7 and are non-contact. There is no tackling, but the other football fundamentals are the same.

“I’ll be honest, when I first started coaching this, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” West Forsyth coach Mike Pruitt told Jacob Smith of the Forsyth County News. “But when I got out here and met some of the girls I saw the competitiveness in them.”

Navaeh Hamilton, who plays for Calvary Day, told Dennis Knight of the Savannah Morning News, “It’s hard to compare flag football with basketball, but this game meant everything to us. It had that atmosphere of a big game, and we had the energy and adrenaline flowing. We were chasing after that win and we got it. We have a great bond as a team, and now we want to win a championship.”

Mike Pruitt will once again coach at Turner Field. But this time, everything will be different than before.

After getting the opportunity to coach West’s baseball team at Turner Field, Pruitt will take the Wolverines’ flag football team to the now-called Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta for the Class 6-7A state championship.

West beat cross-county rival South Forsyth on Wednesday, 13-7, in the Final Four at the Home Depot Backyard next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Area 5 Player of the Year Haylee Dornan threw both touchdown passes to Caroline Coggin. The duo connected for eight completions, including a 45-yard bomb that set up the first touchdown.

Area 5 Offensive Player of the Year and South Forsyth quarterback Ashley Chu found Toria Perry for the final touchdown with 1:18 left in the first half. Neither team scored in the second half.

With five minutes left in the game, Chu led the Lady War Eagles offense down the field for a chance to tie the game with a touchdown. She threw a deep ball just a few yards outside of the end zone that was picked off by Dornan.

Dornan went back under center on offense and ran the clock out with a few impressive completions on the run to Coggin to keep the ball.

South was one of four teams in either GHSA football or flag football to advance to the final four this season after finishing third or fourth in their region.

Though the Wolverines won Wednesday’s game, Pruitt told Smith after the game he truly believes the teams were even and if they played 10 games, the two teams would both win five of them.

Smith agreed and added that hopefully the Final Four appearance was just a taste of what can be accomplished and that there is a lot more in store for the War Eagles.