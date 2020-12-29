Watch Prince Avenue Christian vs Trinity Christian Live Class A Private State Championship Game Online

The Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines will face Trinity Christian Lions in Georgia High School Football 2020 GHSA Class A Private State Championship Game on Monday 28th December 3:30 p.m. ET at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. It will be the first time the Wolverines have been back to the title game since 2012, when they fell 33-0 to Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy at the old Georgia Dome.

The Prince Avenue Christian (Athens, GA) varsity football team has a home playoff game vs. Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg, GA) today @ 3:30pm. This game is a part of the “2020 Georgia High School Football Playoff Brackets: GHSA – A Private” tournament.

Fans can watch their favorite team and player live on-demand streaming online on PC, Mac, Tab, iPhone, Android Mobile and TV without any restrictions for free HERE.

Things to know: One of these teams will win its first state title. Prince Avenue Christian played for one in 2012, losing to Eagle’s Landing Christian. Trinity Christian lost in a Georgia Independent School Association final in 2017 and joined the GHSA in 2018.

Prince Avenue averages 48.2 points per game, most for a team in any classification. Brock Vandagriff, a five-star recruit signed with Georgia, has two receivers over 1,000 yards – Zac Dyer (1,230) and Logan Johnson (1,133). RB Landon Owens has 1,599 yards from scrimmage.

But Prince’s defense has shone lately, allowing no touchdowns in the past two playoff rounds against 2019 finalists ELCA and Wesleyan. Davis Ridings (15 tackles for losses) was his region’s defensive player of the year. Trinity is certainly the underdog, a team with only two senior starters.

Its losses came to Athens Academy and ELCA, teams that Prince Avenue defeated handily. But the Lions are hot. QB David Dallas has thrown for 1,978 yards despite missing a month injured. He has thrown 11 TD passes in the playoffs, same as Vandagriff. Tyson Wall has rushed for 1,164 yards.

Brock Vandagriff let himself soak up the moment with a few minutes to go in Prince Avenue Christian’s runaway 50-3 win Friday night at Wesleyan. He has. His Wolverines will. Behind three passing touchdowns and one score on the ground, the Bulldog signee led Prince Avenue (12-1) to the Georgia High School Association’s Class A private state championship game currently scheduled for Dec. 28.

The Prince Avenue coach was comparing his playoff track record with that of longtime successful NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer. Schottenheimer was a head coach for 21 seasons. His teams were always successful. To a point.

Schottenheimer only managed a 5-13 record in the postseason. Greg Vandagriff now gets a chance to shake off some of that bad playoff mojo for good against Trinity Christian (12-2) in about 10 days.

His son Brock running out of cool moments in his young life of late. Vandagriff and his squad eliminated 5-time defending Class A state champion Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy last week by a 38-0 margin. Then he wrapped up his high school coursework.

That was the same day he signed with Georgia. Then Vandagriff led Prince to a second road win at Wesleyan this season to help shatter that jinx with his father and the Prince program in the state semifinals.

Wesleyan actually went up 3-0 on its first series of the game. That was it. Prince Avenue tallied the next 50 points of the contest. The Wolves literally did not have an answer for Prince Avenue and Vandergriff.

His Wolverines have been keyed by the defense of late having given up just three points in their past two games.