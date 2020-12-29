Watch Bridgeland vs Rockwall-Heath Live Class 6A Regional Semifinal Game Online

High school football playoffs in Texas started the third round this week, and just like everything else in 2020, things will be different this year. Christmas Eve football game between Bridgeland vs Rockwall-Heath will take place Saturday 1pm at McLane Stadium, Waco in Texas.

The Bridgeland (Cypress, TX) varsity football team has a home playoff game vs. Rockwall-Heath (Rockwall, TX) on Saturday, December 26 @ 1pm at McLane Stadium. This game is a part of the “2020 Football State Championships – 2020 Football Conference 6A D2” tournament.

Stream thousands of Live and On Demand high school sporting events from across the country on on your PC, Android, macOS, iOS, Chrome-cast with Google TV, Android TV, Xbox consoles, PS4, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Vizio Smart-cast and Smart TV via NFHS Network and every schools official media partner without any restrictions!

First Meeting

Rockwall-Heath: Defeated Temple, 56-28. QB Josh Hoover was 25 of 34 for 445 yards and five scores. RB Preston Landis ran for 182 yards and 3 TDs. Rockwall-Heath WR Jay Fair had nine receptions for 199 yards and 2 TDs, while fellow WR Jordan Nabors caught five balls for 150 and 2 TDs. Rockwall-Heath rolled up 678 yards of total offense last week, while allowing 505. They are averaging 50.9 ppg this season, and their only losses are to Rockwall and Southlake Carroll.

Bridgeland: Needed four overtimes last week to eliminate Spring Dekaney, 47-44. Dylan Goffney scored on a 24-yard reception for the game-winner in the fourth OT period. State-ranked Bridgeland is the 16-6A champion. Their unbeaten resume includes wins over Alvin Shadow Creek and Cy-Fair. Bridgeland is averaging 45.9 points per game. If any regional semifinal is likely to be a shootout, it’s this one.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s a bit of a different year for Texas high school football. Classes 1A-4A and 5A-6A started the year at different times and, as such, will end their respective regular seasons at different times.

Playoffs for Class 6A began Friday, Dec. 11. The Class 6A State Championship is currently scheduled for the week of Jan. 15-16, 2021 but could be pushed into February if qualifying teams are unable to play on their scheduled date due to COVID-19. In all other games leading up to the championship, teams that are unable to play will exit the playoffs and a “bye” will appear in their place on the schedule. The opposing team who was able to play will advance to the next round.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffalo-bills-vs-new-england-patriots-free-live-stream122820-157963726/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-watch-patriots-vs-bills-live-stream-reddit–157963751/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-tennessee-bills-vs-new-england-patriots-free-live-stream-1228-157963759/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-patriots-vs-bills-live-stream-reddit-free-crackstreams–157963779/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/patriots-vs-bills-free-live-stream-122820-nfl-week16–157963802/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreamspatriots-vs-bills-live-stream-reddit-nfl–157963824/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/patriots-vs-bills-crackstreams-live-stream-free-on-reddit-nfl–157963850/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-patriots-vs-bills-live-stream-nfl-week16-match-on-tv–157963874/

According to the UIL, in “Conference 6A the top four teams from each district advance to the playoffs. The two schools with the largest enrollments automatically advance to the Division I bracket. The remaining two schools advance into the Division II bracket. There are two state champions per conference in Conference 6A.