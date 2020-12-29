Watch Katy vs Shadow Creek Live Class 6A Regional Semifinal Game Online

High school football playoffs in Texas started the third round this week, and just like everything else in 2020, things will be different this year. Christmas Eve football starts with a match up between Katy Taylor and Clear Falls at 1 p.m. at Challenger-Columbia stadium.

The Katy (TX) varsity football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX) on Saturday, December 26 @ 1pm. at Freedom Field. This game is a part of the “2020 Football State Championships – 2020 Football Conference 6A D2” tournament.

First Meeting

Katy: Dominated Houston Lamar, 60-7. Competing in the 6AD2 playoff bracket for the first time since 2015. Katy’s only loss came to Katy Tompkins in district play. HC Gary Joseph is 223-22 in his career at Katy. The Tigers are allowing 9.7 ppg this season.

Alvin Shadow Creek: Defeated Houston C.E. King, 42-28. Shadow Creek, in its first year in 6A, was the second-place finisher in 23-6A. Their losses are to 12-0 Galena Park North Shore, 12-0 Bridgeland and to district champion Pearland Dawson in overtime. It’s almost impossible to believe Shadow Creek is a THIRD-YEAR varsity program. They went to the 5AD1 state final in 2018, and won it all last year.

Katy vs Shadow Creek Game Note

No. 9 state-ranked Katy had to wait a week longer than most other teams to initiate its playoff journey. But once they did, the Tigers, per their ways, put everyone on notice that they will be no easy out.

After its bi-district game against Elkins last week was canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the Knights’ program, Katy finally got back on the field Friday evening. It then dominated, as it eased its way to a breezy 60-7 win over Lamar in their Class 6A Division II area playoff game at Rhodes Stadium.

The Tigers (9-1) advance to play Shadow Creek (6-3) in the regional semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 26, at 1 p.m. at Freedom Field in Alvin.

Senior running back Jalen Davis scored on the first play from scrimmage for the sixth time this season, and the Tigers were off and running against Lamar (6-4). Katy totaled 574 yards, 417 on the ground, and 22 first downs. The Tigers held Lamar to 88 total yards and nine first downs.

Davis had 113 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Sophomore running back Seth Davis had 186 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. In the game, the Davis brothers each surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season. Seth Davis has 1,177 yards and 13 touchdowns. Jalen Davis has 1,079 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Koger completed six of nine passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns to senior receivers Taylor Saulsberry and Fuller Shurtz.

The Tigers led 46-0 at the half. It was the fifth time this season Katy has held an opponent to seven or fewer points.

Shadow Creek is led by Baylor signee and 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior quarterback Kyron Drones, who has completed 50.3 percent of his passes for 1,455 yards and 19 touchdowns to six interceptions. Drones has also rushed for 384 yards and three more touchdowns.

The Sharks have a trio of potent receivers in seniors Greg Hancok (717 yards, eight TDs) and CJ Guidry (403 yards, nine TDs), and junior Lawrence Armstrong (269 yards, five TDs). Shadow Creek’s defense is led by senior linebackers Byron Roberson (11 tackles per game, four tackles for a loss) and Terrence Cooks (7.9 tackles per game, four tackles for a loss, two sacks).

Shadow Creek’s three losses this season have come to No. 1 North Shore, No. 7 Bridgeland and No. 16 Pearland Dawson.