Watch Westlake vs Stevens Live Class 6A Regional Semifinal Game Online

Watch Westlake take on San Antonio Stevens in the 6A Division I Region IV Semi-Final on Saturday, 26th December 1 p.m. from Bastrop Memorial Stadium, Cedar Creek. The undefeated Westlake Chaparrals stayed undefeated Friday night, winning 62-3 against Smithson Valley in the area round of the 6A-Division 1 state playoffs on in Pflugerville.

The Westlake (Austin, TX) varsity football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Stevens (San Antonio, TX) on Saturday, December 26 @ 1pm. At Bastrop Memorial Stadium This game is a part of the “2020 Football State Championships – 2020 Football Conference 6A D1 ” tournament.

Westlake vs Stevens Game Note



About Westlake: The defending Class 6A DII champions are allowing just 3.7 points a game behind a deep unit keyed by LB Nick Morris (66 tackles, 13 sacks) and DB Jax Crockett (four interceptions), which would shatter the program’s previous best of 6.4 points allowed per contest in 1971. … Junior QB Cade Klubnik, a blue-chip recruit being courted by virtually every Power Five team in the nation, has thrown for 2,429 yards and 27 TDs with just one interception for a team that averages 55.6 points a game.

About Stevens: The Falcons average less than 300 yards of offense per game, but a stout defense anchored by DL Efrain Mejia (39 tackles, four sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries) has allowed just 39 total points in its past three games. … Sophomore QB K.K. Brashears keys the offense with 190 yards passing and 44 yards rushing a game, and he helped the Falcons rally from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit in last week’s 28-21 win over Harlingen.

The state’s No. 3 team is seeking its sixth shutout of the season against a Stevens squad that sometimes struggles for points.

Westlake’s dominant 2020 season continued last week with a 57-14 rout of Cedar Ridge in the first round of the playoffs. The Chaparrals haven’t played a game decided by less than five touchdowns this season.

Defense is Westlake’s calling card as the Chaps continue to smother opponents for another season. Westlake has allowed 34 total points in nine games. Cedar Ridge’s 14 points last week was the most points allowed by Westlake in a single game this season.

Smithson Valley beat District 28-6A champs San Antonio Reagan last week to keep its season alive. The Rangers (8-2) finished third in District 27-6A with losses to Cibolo Steele and San Antonio Wagner.

Westlake is on a 20-game winning streak with its last loss coming against Lake Travis during the 2019 regular season. The Chaparrals won the 2019 6A-Division 2 state championship. The game was played at Pflugerville’s The Pfield.

