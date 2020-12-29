Watch Pioneer vs East View Live Stream Class 5A Regional Semifinal Game Online

As Sharyland Pioneer prepared throughout the week for its upcoming Class 5A Division II Region IV semifinal playoff game against Georgetown East View on Saturday, 26th December 7 pm at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi. For one group of senior Diamondbacks in particular, the chance to keep playing the game they love alongside each other is a different, yet perfect Christmas gift.

The Pioneer (Mission, TX) varsity football team has a home playoff game vs. East View (Georgetown, TX) on Saturday, December 26 @ 7pm at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi. This game is a part of the “2020 Football State Championships – 2020 Football Conference 5A D2 ” tournament.

FIRST MEETING

Georgetown East View: Defeated San Antonio Alamo Heights, 48-14. After finishing third in 13-5A-2, East View has opened the playoffs with blowout wins over Austin McCallum and Alamo Heights. East View started the season 1-3.

Sharyland Pioneer: Edged Marble Falls, 54-47. Pioneer QB Eddie Lee Marburger hit Soph. WR Joseph Graham, Jr., for the game-winning TD in the final seconds last week. Marburger accounted for seven touchdowns in the area round victory, including five through the air. Marburger’s 93 career touchdown passes are a Rio Grande Valley record. Sharyland Pioneer is averaging 51.8 ppg this season, and has scored at least 42 in every game. They are the last remaining Valley school alive in the 2020 playoffs.

East View vs Pioneer Game Note

About East View: The Patriots’ offense has caught fire the past five weeks while averaging 51.2 points a game behind RB Isaiah Quinton-Jackson (1,080 yards, 20 TDs rushing) and QB Payton Adams (2,196 yards, 23 TDs passing) . … East View is in the midst of its best playoff run in the program’s nine-year history; before this season, the school’s only playoff win came in 2014.

About Pioneer: QB Eddie Lee Marburger, a UTSA signee, has thrown for 8,008 yards and 93 touchdowns and run for 2,031 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career and orchestrated a last-minute, winning touchdown drive in last week’s 54-47 victory over Marble Falls. … The Diamondbacks, who are in their seventh season of varsity play and have an 18-2 record over the past two years, played only two games before Nov. 20 because of rampant coronavirus rates in the Rio Grande Valley.

Edge: Even. Statisticians and the scoreboard operator will probably be in for a long day in a matchup between two high-powered offenses.

Due to the unique season which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s the first time a high school football team from the Rio Grande Valley has practiced and will play during Christmas week. After a year filled with hurdles, the Diamondbacks (7-0, 4-0) are simply grateful to have earned the opportunity.

Their experience as the last line of defense for Pioneer has proven to be a strength for the Diamondbacks. The group has shown the ability to play coverage and step up to stop the run, just as the Diamondbacks did in their area-round playoff win last week over Marble Falls.

Now, Sharyland Pioneer and its secondary find themselves back in familiar territory — the third round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year and second time in program history. It’s also the same round last season ended for the Diamondbacks as they lost to Boerne-Champion 45-38 in overtime after a thrilling battle in San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Visit below source URLs to find out more information about East View (7-4) vs. Sharyland Pioneer (7-0) Class 5A Division II regional semifinal game.