Watch Cedar Hill vs Tomball Memorial Live Stream Regional Semifinal Game Online

Only in Texas do you see high school football games being played on Christmas week as the UIL has waived it’s five-day holiday rule to get the playoff games in. The Cedar Hill Longhorns are working during the holiday week, as the Longhorns face Tomball Memorial in Waco on Saturday 26th December 4 pm at Waco ISD Stadium.

The Tomball Memorial (Tomball, TX) varsity football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Cedar Hill (TX) on Saturday, December 26 @ 4pm at Waco ISD Stadium. This game is a part of the “2020 Football State Championships – 2020 Football Conference 6A D2” tournament.

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.

Tomball Memorial vs. Cedar Hill High School

Game Date: Saturday, Dec 26th, 2020 Kick off: 4:00pm Location: Waco ISD Stadium, Waco in Texas Live Stream: WATCH FREE HERE

FIRST MEETING

Cedar Hill: Dominated Tyler Legacy, 45-0. QB Kaidon Salter was 17 of 24 for 250 yards and 4 TDs. The Longhorns’ defense held Legacy RB Jamarion Miller to 60 rushing yards, while limiting Legacy to 145 total yards last week.

Tomball Memorial: Defeated Conroe Oak Ridge, 49-13. Memorial is the 15-6A district champion. They have allowed 32.1 ppg this season, but also have scored 54.1 ppg. Tomball Memorial has scored 48 or more points in ten of 11 games this season.

Cedar Hill: QB Kaidon Salter (Tennessee), DE Charles Esters (Texas Tech), OL Carlos Peoples (New Mexico State), WR Javien Clemmer (New Mexico State), CB Amarian Williams (Liberty), RB Kevin Young, S Brett Lynch (Central Arkansas), LB Jaheim Lowe, LB Stefan Ingram, 2022 CB Jalon Peoples, 2022 TE Josh McCarter, 2022 DE Harvey Dyson, 2023 QB Cedric Harden Jr., 2023 LB Kylan Salter

Tomball Memorial: WR Joseph Manjack (USC), QB Colton Marwill (Colorado School of Mines), 2022 OT Josiah Rodriguez, 2023 WR Chase Lovick

Cedar Hill is ranked No. 20 nationally but Tomball Memorial is one of the state’s best success stories and comes in undefeated. For Memorial, WR Manjack will line up in a number of different ways as the team wants to provide matchup problems with him. He is both big and fast. Sophomore WR Lovick is good after the catch. OT Rodriguez is a big and strong tackle that is also a solid pass blocker. Cedar Hill has a ton of weapons, though. 4-star QB Salter is a dual threat and RB Young has speed. WR Clemmer and TE McCarter are FBS prospects. DE Esters is a big lineman but can also get to the passer. Junior CB Peoples has a number of P5 offers but will have his hands full covering Manjack.

This is unprecedented territory for Texas high school football. Christmas takes place this week but the season is still going. Every year, the state championships are held the weekend prior to Christmas. However, with things starting a month late for the large schools this year, this coming weekend is only the third round of the playoffs for Classes 5A and 6A.

The smaller classifications held their championships this past weekend while the private schools have also wrapped up their postseasons. That leaves only Classes 5A and 6A still playing with a lot of good matchups in the regional semifinals this weekend.

Because Christmas is on Friday, there are no games that day this weekend. All of them will take place either Thursday or Saturday.

The biggest game of the weekend happens on Thursday in the Houston area as two national top-25 teams face each other in North Shore and Katy Tompkins. But that is not the only game that will see numerous Power 5 prospects face off against each other.

There are some great matchups across the Lone Star State this week and, luckily for fans, they are allowed to be streamed live this season. This late in the playoffs, almost all of the games are at neutral sites, meaning that most of the streams are on a pay-per-view basis. But it is still worth it to see a number of these games this week.

