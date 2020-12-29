COVID-19 Update: Global Microirrigation Systems Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: T-L Irrigation Co., Netafim Limited, Rivulis Irrigation, Valmont Industries, Inc., etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Microirrigation Systems Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Microirrigation Systems market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Microirrigation Systems industry. Growth of the overall Microirrigation Systems market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Microirrigation Systems Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Microirrigation Systems industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Microirrigation Systems market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

T-L Irrigation Co.

Netafim Limited

Rivulis Irrigation

Valmont Industries

Inc.

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim Limited

Rain Bird Corporation

Hunter Industries

Mahindra EPC Irrigation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

The Toro Company. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Microirrigation Systems market is segmented into

Sprinkler

Drip Based on Application Microirrigation Systems market is segmented into

Small Farming

Large and Corporate Farming

Government