Watch Irwin County vs Brooks County Live Class A Public State Championship Game Online

The Brooks County Trojans will face Irwin County Indians in Georgia High School 2020 GHSA Class A Public State Championship Game on Sunday 28th December 8 p.m. ET at Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta. It’s a rematch of the State final because both teams played in the finals last season.

The Irwin County (Ocilla, GA) varsity football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Brooks County (Quitman, GA) on Monday, December 28 @ 8pm at at Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta. This game is a part of the "2020 Georgia High School Football Playoff Brackets: GHSA – A Public" tournament.

Irwin County defeated Marion County to win the A Public title, its first championship since 1975. This is the Indians’ sixth finals appearance in seven seasons. Brooks County lost to Dublin in the 2019 2A championship game and is seeking its first state title since 1994. Irwin County beat Brooks County in the teams’ 2-A Public opener in October in a game that ultimately decided the region championship.

How they got there: Irwin County def. Jenkins County 41-7, def. Wilcox County 14-0, def. Commerce 25-21, def. Metter 44-10. Brooks County def. Claxton 36-0, def. Dublin 41-7, def. Washington-Wilkes 47-7, def. Clinch County 42-0.

Previous meeting: Brooks County leads the series 5-4. Brooks County def. Irwin County 21-13 during the regular season.

Top players for Brooks County: RB Omari Arnold, RB Jamal Sanders, QB Ni’Tavion Burrus, WR Willie Brown, DL Camron Priest, DL J’shawn Baker.

Top players for Irwin County: RB Kam Ward, QB Cody Soliday, , WR Gabe Benyard, WR Malachi Hadden, LB Nehemiah McCoy, LB Bryce Clements, DL Garland Benyard.

GAME PREVIEW

Irwin County: The Indians are the defending GHSA 1A Public state champs and having been playing inspired football following the death of former head football coach Buddy Nobles, who passed a month following their 2019 state title win. Nobles, who had been diagnosed with stomach cancer just before the start of the 2019 season and was sidelined through most of it, had led the Indians to four state title wins prior to them winning it last season with Nobles returning for the championship game. After dropping their first two games of the season, the Indians’ only other loss came at the hands of Clinch County in region play. In the playoffs, Irwin County running back, Kam Ward, has been a force to reckon with. After being held to just 10 rushing yards in the opening round, Ward has rushed for over 130 yards the last three weeks, including 212 yards in their round two win over Wilcox County. Indians quarterback, Cody Soliday has thrown for 150 plus yards in two of the post season wins and has a total of seven passing touchdowns in those wins.

Brooks County: The Trojans only loss of the regular season came at the hands of Irwin County back when the two teams met on October 9th and the Indians won by a final of 21-13. The Trojans defense has been playing shutdown ball the last five games, including the first four rounds of the playoffs as they have only allowed roughly three ppg in those five wins. They held three of the last five opponents scoreless and only gave up seven points to both Dublin and Washington-Wilkes in the playoffs. Offensively, Brooks has scored over 30 points in all four playoff wins, scoring 40 plus twice. Brooks has seen an incredible performance in their ground game as running backs Omari Arnold and Jamal Sanders have combined for 17 rushing touchdowns in the Trojans’ post season wins. Arnold has rushed ofr over 130 yards twice including his 236 yards and five touchdown performance in the Trojans’ 47-7 win over Washington-Wilkes.

Records and rankings: Irwin County is 11-3, the No. 1 seed from Region 2-A Public and No. 5; Brooks County is 13-1, the No. 2 seed from 2-A Public and No. 3.

