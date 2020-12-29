Watch Oak Grove vs Grand Lake Live Class 1A State Championship Game Online

The Oak Grove Tigers will face Grand Lake Hornets in Louisiana High School Football 2020 LHSAA Class 1A State Championship Game on Monday 28th December 11 a.m. ET at Turpin Stadium of Northwestern State University. Grand Lake is one of two teams representing Southwest Louisiana in a state title game while Oak Grove will try to make it their back to back state championships crown.

The Oak Grove (LA) varsity football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Grand Lake (Lake Charles, LA) today @ 11am at Northwestern State University. This game is a part of the “2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Non-Select Prep Classic – Class 1A” tournament.

No. 1 Oak Grove will look to make it back-to-back state championships following a 59-12 victory over No. 5 Homer n the Class 1A semifinals at Tiger Stadium on Friday night. While The Hornets defeated East Iberville in the semifinals by only allowing them eight total points.

GAME PREVIEW

Oak Grove’s dominant 59-12 win over Homer in the Class 1A state semifinals secured an accomplishment never before achieved in the program’s storied football history. During legendary coach Vic Dalrymple’s 32-year decorated career, Oak Grove won four state titles in seven appearances.

On two separate occasions (1989-91 and 1999-2001), Dalrymple guided the Tigers to two championships in a three-year span, but his teams never played for three straight titles. Tigers coach Ryan Gregory, a member of the 1999 and 2001 state championship teams under Dalrymple, has already led his alma mater to new heights with back-to-back runs to the finals in 2018 and 2019.

Oak Grove is led by running back Ron Craten, quarterback Deuce Clement, receiver/defensive back Bud Holloway, tight end/linebacker Dalton Allen, all players who have been four-year starters. The Hornets have dealt with more than their fair share of adversity with the Lake Charles community being hit by two hurricanes and all nine games played on the road.

Klink and left tackle E.J. Anderson (6-0, 245 pounds) lead the Tigers’ physical run game. Craten, Clement and receiver Bud Holloway have combined for nearly 2,600 yards and 37 touchdowns. The Tigers are averaging 44.5 points a game.

While 2020 has been a tough year for the people in Cameron Parish, but over the last few weeks, the Grand Lake Hornets have been able to bring a little light to the community, through football. Grand Lake has dominated its way through the Class 1A bracket and is now heading to the state championship game for the first time in school history.

The Hornets defeated East Iberville in the semifinals by only allowing them eight total points. Over the last four games, the Hornets defense has been unstoppable holding opponents to an average of a little over six points per game, giving up a total of 26 points during the postseason.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Grand Lake Hornets are excited to play in their first-ever championship game. The program has come a long way in the eight seasons since its resurrection. Hornet coach Jeff Wainwright watched South Cameron in the title game 34 years ago and has dreamed about taking his own team.

Quarterback Connor Guillote scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with eight minutes left in the game to send the No. 3 Hornets (8-1) to Natchitoches, where they will face No. 1 seed Oak Grove in the Class 1A title game Monday, Dec. 28. Oak Grove advanced with a 59-12 win over Homer.

The game was the first semifinal appearance for both schools. East Iberville knocked Grand Lake out of last year’s playoffs with a 28-20 overtime win.