Watch Portal vs Calvary Day Live Class 5A Girls Flag football State Championship Game Online

The Portal Panthers will face Calvary Day Cavaliers in Georgia High School 2020 GHSA Class 1A-5A Girls Flag football State Championship Game on Monday 28th December 12 p.m. ET, which will open the three-day parade of title games at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

The Calvary Day (Savannah, GA) varsity flag football team is at their neutral playoff game vs. Portal (GA). This game is a part of the “GHSA Flag Football Championships – 5A-A” tournament.

The Calvary Day flag football team scored the game-deciding touchdown with just one minute left and the Cavaliers punched their ticket to the 5A-A state championship Tuesday afternoon with a 14-12 win over Northside-Columbus.

“It’s great and it keeps us pushing, to keep playing, and keep that energy alive,” senior running back Nevaeh Hamilton said after the game. “We didn’t expect to have this big of a turnout it is just amazing to have this much support.”

The Portal Panthers took the field Tuesday evening and beat Greenbrier — setting up a matchup between two Coastal Empire teams in the title game. In its first year as a sanctioned sport within the Georgia High School Association, flag football has appeared to take southeast Georgia by storm and school officials hope it continues to grow.

“You look at this environment, playing behind a facility like [Mercedes-Benz Stadium], and getting to play next week in a state championship environment at Georgia State in front of everyone,” Calvary Day athletic director Chad Griffin explained. “I think [the GHSA] is doing a tremendous job and hopefully more and more teams, I think you had close to 100 teams in the state of Georgia do it this year, and with Title IX it’s a great sport to have and I am glad we are able to do it.”

The Cavaliers and Panthers will face off in the state championship. Monday at noon in Atlanta. The WSAV sports team will bring you updates from this southeast Georgia battle on-air and online.

47 girls showed up that day to hear my sales pitch about flag football. I told them it was going to be a special year. They would be a part of the first ever girls flag football team at PHS and that we were going to be successful.

When it came to tryouts only 13 Portal varsity girls decided to believe in what I was telling them and go out on a limb and try flag football. We needed at least 14 girls in order to have 7 on 7 scrimmages at practice so I had to reach out to a couple of 8th graders to come practice with us so now we had 15 girls.

Before the season started I printed out the GHSA flag football state championship logo and attached the phrase “The Drive to Atlanta” with it and taped it to the window of the media center. Atlanta is where the state championship was going to be held.

If you’re a high school coach that is the goal at the start of every season to be playing in that game. I don’t think these girls and their parents realized just how serious I was about making this team successful. I put everything I had into this team.

Now that this season is coming to a close I think if you asked the girls about me some of them would say I fuss a lot and that they can never please me, but I think they would follow it up by saying Coach Reddick just wants us to do it right.

We had so many girls who chose to play flag football that were also playing softball, cheerleading, basketball and band that sacrifices were going to have to be made in order for us to be successful. Sunday practices were necessary, lunch times were spent studying and learning about the game, and some girls would have to practice multiple sports in the same day.

I told the girls before the season started that we were going to be successful and told some of the parents that if I didn’t believe then the girls wouldn’t believe so that’s what I preached to them.

These 15 girls that put in all the hard work learning this game will get their reward by experiencing all the excitement and hoopla of the most coveted game GHSA has to offer, the state championship!

We’ll be playing at a huge collegiate stadium in Atlanta, the red carpet will be laid out for us, and the game will be televised statewide at noon on GPB.

Our season ends where it began with a game against our region opponent, Calvary. When all the dust has settled the two smallest schools in this division that consisted of almost fifty 1A-5A schools will face off for the state championship.