Watch C.E. Byrd vs Catholic-BR Live Division I State Championship Game Online

The C.E. Byrd Bears will face Catholic-BR Yellow Jackets in Louisiana High School Football 2020 LHSAA Division I State Championship Game on Sunday 28th December 6 p.m. ET at Turpin Stadium of Northwestern State University. C.E. Byrd is looking to capture its first state title since 1949. The Yellow Jackets have seven total championships dating back to 1926. The Catholic High Bears are competing for the Division I state championship for a fourth consecutive year. Their last state title victory came in 2017 with a 20-14 win over John Curtis.

The Byrd (Shreveport, LA) varsity football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Catholic-B.R. (Baton Rouge, LA) today @ 6pm at Northwestern State University. This game is a part of the “2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Non-Select Prep Classic – Division I” tournament.

GAME INFO



Sunday, Dec. 27 | 6:00 p.m. | Harry “Rags” Turpin Stadium | Northwestern State University | Natchitoches, Louisiana | Partly Cloudy, 61 degrees, Wind: S 6MPH

GAME PREVIEW

Can one of the defenses help win a championship? Or will the offenses run wild?

Catholic’s offense has scored 91 points in its two playoff games. The Bears have scored 383 points and allowed just 244. A chaotic season filled with last-minute game cancellations allowed Catholic the opportunity to face off against some of the top teams in the state such as University, Edna Karr, St. Thomas More, Acadiana and Ruston. The combined winning percentage of all eight regular season foes was an outstanding 68% (36-17).

Catholic is led by outstanding rusher George Hart who has 707 yards and 13 TDs on the season while sophomore QB Daniel Beale has nine touchdowns in six games with 662 passing yards.

Byrd has scored 325 points and allowed 126. Catholic averages 38.3 points a game and allows 24.4 points per game. Byrd averages 32.5 points a game and allows 12.6 points a game.

Byrd’s regular season schedule consisted of five teams who advanced to the postseason. It’s season opening opponent, Calvary Baptist is contending for the Division IV state title. Head coach Mike Suggs is playing in his second championship game with the Yellow Jackets. If successful, Byrd could become the first Shreveport/Bossier City football squad, not named Evangel or Calvary Baptist, to bring home a state title since 1976.

GAME PLAN

BYRD: Yes, they do run, run. The Yellow Jackets have thrown just 39 passes this season and have rushed for 2,673 net yards and 38 touchdowns. Byrd’s option offense averages 5.6 yards per carry, 267.3 rushing yards per game and 308.7 yards total offense. The Yellow Jackets want to run and limit possessions and scoring opportunities for Catholic.

CATHOLIC: Catch me if you can. Catholic likes to run the ball too and has 2,486 net rushing yards and 37 TDs. But the Bears use multiple offensive sets, which has yielded 1,314 passing yards and 16 TDs. Catholic has come from behind in games all year long but may want to claim the lead first to pressure Byrd to respond.

KEY PLAYERS

BYRD: RB Venzell Thompson (142-604, 6 TDs), RB/KR Mitchell Ramsey (68-494, 4 TDs, 3 return TDs), RB Jason Little (100-448, 10 TDs), QB Lake Lambert (19-36-0, 415 yards, 3 TDs), DB Brayden Hermes (55 total tackles), LB Luke Miletello (50 tackles).

CATHOLIC: RB George Hart III (114-707, 13 TDs), RB Corey Singleton (69-656, 7), QB Daniel Beale (55-88-2, 662 yards, 9 TDs), S Michael Cerniauskas (3 interceptions), DL Christian Mannino, OL Emery Jones, P/K Kylan Dupre.

FINAL WORD

This is going to be a very physical game and will require a lot of effort on our part. We have to be great on offense, defense, and special teams. If we can do everything right then we have a chance to come out with a victory.

Every kid’s dream in high school is to go out on top in their sport. Obviously, every year you want to do that, but you especially want to for your senior year. That is the goal that we want to try and accomplish on Sunday.

