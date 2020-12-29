COVID-19 Update: Global Enterprise CRM Software Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Zoho, Teamgate, Infusionsoft, Infusionsoft, SAP, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Enterprise CRM Software Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Enterprise CRM Software market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Enterprise CRM Software industry. Growth of the overall Enterprise CRM Software market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Enterprise CRM Software Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Enterprise CRM Software industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Enterprise CRM Software market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Zoho

Teamgate

Infusionsoft

SAP

Infor

HubSpot

Oracle

SalesForce

ProsperWorks

NetSuite

Sugar

Pipedrive

Microsoft. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Enterprise CRM Software market is segmented into

Marketing

Customer Support and Service

Inventory Management

Others Based on Application Enterprise CRM Software market is segmented into

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing