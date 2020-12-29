Trending News: Enterprise Video Conferencing Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players: Visions Connected Netherlands, Cisco Systems, Avaya, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems, etc. | InForGrowth

December 29, 2020

Enterprise Video Conferencing Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players: Visions Connected Netherlands, Cisco Systems, Avaya, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems, etc.

Enterprise Video Conferencing market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Enterprise Video Conferencing industry. The Enterprise Video Conferencing market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Major Classifications of Enterprise Video Conferencing Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:– 

  • Visions Connected Netherlands
  • Cisco Systems
  • Avaya
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Adobe Systems
  • Singtel Optus Pty Limited
  • Level 3 Communications
  • ZTE Corporation
  • NTT Communications Corporation
  • BT Conferencing
  • Lifesize.

    By Product Type: 

  • On-Premise Video Conferencing
  • Managed Video Conferencing
  • Cloud-based Video Conferencing

    By Applications: 

  • Corporate Enterprise
  • Healthcare
  • Educational Institutions
  • Government and Defense

    The global Enterprise Video Conferencing market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

    Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

    Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Enterprise Video Conferencing market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Enterprise Video Conferencing. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

    Impact of COVID-19: 
    Enterprise Video Conferencing Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Enterprise Video Conferencing industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Enterprise Video Conferencing market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Enterprise Video Conferencing Market Report:
    This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Enterprise Video Conferencing market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
    The Enterprise Video Conferencing market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
    A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
    The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Enterprise Video Conferencing industry.

    Industrial Analysis of Enterprise Video Conferencing Market:

    Attributes such as new development in Enterprise Video Conferencing market, Total Revenue, sales, annual production, government norm, and trade barriers in some countries are also mentioned in detail in the report. Enterprise Video Conferencing Report discusses about recent product innovations and gives an overview of potential regional market shares.

