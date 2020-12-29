Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2023

Global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market: Overview

Data storage solutions are witnessing and extraordinary demand and it is not surprising at all considering the kind of expansions that are going all over the world. And, this is intensifying the need for a secure, environmentally stable and performance-wise robust data center – both the setting-up and the maintaining of it.

But since, energy consumption is high for the data centers, companies are looking for energy efficient solutions as decreasing carbon footprint is one of the very significant and important tasks. As low IT budgets and increasing requirement are leading the players to outsource data centers to other parties and vendor, leading to growth in the global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market. This is a popular option for two reasons – one, data is better managed and two, companies find the bandwidth for focusing on their core business operations, generating better revenue.

The market report prepared by Transparency Market Research (TMR) is an in-depth analysis of key market dynamics including drivers and trends and a comprehensive regional analysis that delineates on emerging opportunities, market share, and key forecast details. These are significant in terms of providing market players operating the global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market playfield with the necessary qualitative and quantitative data in both historical form as well as outlook over the forecast period.

Global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Application a large number of industries is behind the projected growth of the Global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market. Some of these include BFSI (Banking, Insurance and other Financial Services), Telecommunication, Energy and Banking, Information Technology, Healthcare, and Government Organizations.

And, credit the many threats and attack witnessed in these industries, the large amount of data generated that requires a high-end management, and the sensitivity of the data handled by these industries will lead to growth in the Global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market over the forecast period.

Global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market: Key Companies

The Global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market is fragmented and key players in the market landscape include AT&T, Inc., Coresite Reality Corporation, Digital Reality, Interxion, CyrusOne LLC, Windstream Communications, C7, Zayo Group LLC, Steadfast, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Telecity Group, Internap, NTT America, Inc. and Verizon Communications, Inc.

Global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market: Regional Analysis

So far, the North American region has accounted for a major share of the Global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market growth, owing to a large number of colocation data centers present in the region. The same reason for growth is also attributable to Europe. But, while the trend will continue, new opportunities will rise in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region as players move to the region due to limited space and higher power consumption in the North American and European region.

