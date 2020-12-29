Intelligent Vending Machines Market Covering Industry Dynamics and Competitive Scenario through 2020-2030

Intelligent Vending Machines Market: Overview

The evolution of the intelligent machines market pivots on the changing taste, proclivities, and fascination of shoppers. Manufacturers in the intelligent vending machines market have aimed at new ways of machine-human interaction. Resultantly, they have incorporated new gesture-based technologies, touch screen controls, video technologies, and cashless payment mechanism. They are also keen on improving the overall dispensing experience, with smart vending machines also being an emerging canvas for product promotion.

Of all the technologies, new avenues in the intelligent vending machines market has thrived on the back of rapid adoption of connected technologies. An example is internet of things technology. Another technology area crucial in the strides of the market is face and voice recognition sensor.

Intelligent Vending Machines Market: Key Trends

The drive for cashless payments offers a significant boost to the use of intelligent vending machines. Advances being made in IoT networks have benefitted the retail industry, thus opening new avenues for players in the intelligent vending machines market. The remote management of intelligent vending machines is one of the key propositions for deployment of such machines by retailers around the world.

The focus of vending healthy foods to consumers through intelligent vending machines has opened a new avenue. Growing use of these vending machines to obtain packaged drinks has spurred prospects in the intelligent vending machines market. Preference of adolescents and adults for instant refreshment has nudged them to use such vending machines.

Rise in deployment of intelligent vending machines in malls has helped the market to expand rapidly in urban areas.

Intelligent Vending Machines Market: Competitive Assessment

Most players are pinning hopes on inorganic growth strategies to consolidate their positions in the intelligent vending machines market. Some companies are also focusing on making strategic acquisitions and are entering into collaborations to have a higher revenue share of pie. Several aspiring players are focusing on hotel, restaurant, and catering sector (HORECA) business to tap into some big revenue potential.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers' or customers' journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

