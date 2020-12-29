Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2014 -2020

Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) is a process of electronically delivering the bills to the individuals and receiving the bill payment via the internet or through an electronic network. For instance, a customer receives the telephone bill via an e-mail. This e-mail also has a hyperlink mentioned by the service provider for the payment options. After reviewing the entire bill, the customer clicks on the hyperlink, selects the mode of payment and initiates the transfer of funds. The electronic bills delivery and receipt of payments can also be conducted via two separate networks. For example, in business to consumer transactions such as payment of utilities, the bills are received at the site in the form of paper and payment is done using debit or credit cards.

Implementing the system of EBPP by business establishments automates, streamlines and manages processes that involve payments. The benefits of implementing EBPP technology is that it reduces the time and costs associated with processing by eliminating the need to print and post paper mails, optimize working capital, improves marketing capabilities and be ahead in the competitive environment. Also, the customer service costs tend to drop due to lesser errors in electronic transactions than in paper transactions. Further, EBPP technology enables settling of disputes electronically by presenting interactive bills and eliminating lengthy telephone conversations.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3564

The increasing use of smart phones with high-speed internet access is the major factor that drives the EBPP market. Mobile internet enables on-the-go access to various payment portals and enables customers to carry out various transactions such as payments using debit card and credit card, online bank transfer and access latest e-bills via e-mails instantaneously. Enterprises are also promoting the use of mobile devices by providing their employees with smart phones and tablets so that they can increase their revenue by boosting employee productivity. The strong penetration of laptops and notebooks, gaining trend of BYOD (Bring Your Own Devices), growth of mobile internet networks and increase in internet enabled smart phones drives the EBPP market.

One of the major factors that is contributing to the growth of EBPP market is the stiff competition among the vendors that enables launching of converged communication services such as 4G mobile network deployments leading to rapid growth in broadband internet systems. The continuously increasing speed, storage capacity, bandwidth and on-demand computing power of internet is driving the business establishments to migrate to online business models wherein payments are done through credit cards and third party services such as PayPal. However, the presence of coordination problems in the EBPP systems is adversely affecting the growth of this market.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3564

Implementation of EBPP systems involves certain amount of initial costs for the billers and customers. In such a case, if customers refuse to use the EBPP system, the billers may not be able to recover their initial costs. Also, billers need to be confident that they are able to eliminate the paper-based system by convincing their customers to switch to the new technology. Moreover, due to difficulties in predicting the adoption rates; there is no accurate way to estimate the return on investment. Further, the billers are reluctant to invest on the time needed to train their customers/staff with such a technology thereby delaying its adoption. Another challenge is the possibility that a mobile device could be stolen or lost. In such cases, there are chances of unauthorized usage of the device leading to frauds and thefts. For the same reason, demand for customized solutions is expected to see rise during the forecast period. The electronic billing platforms are customized to leave an electronic audit trail for securing the internet transactions thereby giving customer’s confidence a major boost.

The EBPP market can be segmented on the basis of the end-user industries such as banking and financial services, insurance, health care, telecommunication, retail, education, media, manufacturing and government. The retail segment majorly contributes to the EBPP market due to the growing number of customers opting for online shopping and payments.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=3564

Some of the major players in the market include ACI Worldwide, Inc., CSG Systems International, Inc and Monitise Group Limited, among others. Some of these vendors are consistently acquiring companies to enhance the quality of their services. For instance, Mastercard Incorporated, on Sep 6, 2012, acquired Truaxis, Inc. with a view to enhance the quality of personalized shopping offers and the rewarding system to customers.

This research report analyzes this market on the basis of its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flourishing-e-commerce-sector-to-present-huge-growth-opportunities-for-warehouse-management-systems-market-valuation-to-rise-up-to-us-6-18-bn-by-2027-finds-tmr-884862090.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharmaceutical-glass-ampoule-market-to-clock-7-5-cagr-during-2019-2027-widespread-application-in-packaging-injectable-drugs-key-to-growth-transparency-market-research-802511913.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com