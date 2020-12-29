Animation Software Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2014 -2020

Animation software is designed to generate animated images by using computer graphics. It is one of the innovative ways in exercising one’s imaginations, engaging target audiences and promoting businesses. This software generally consists of customizable characters, which can be dragged or dropped, pre-defined sets, libraries of animations and automatic lip synching. The global animation software market can be segmented on the basis of types such as Flipbook animation, Stop motion, 2D animation and 3D animation. Flipbook animation is one of the oldest animation software where the animation is produced using pencil, eraser and drawing pads. This software is cheap, readily available and anyone possessing the basics in drawing skill can easily use it. However, the flaw with this software is that it does not have an undo button and tasks like erasing and redrawing, when mistakes are committed, could be very time consuming. Stop motion animation software makes use of physical objects for the purpose of creating animation. In this type of animation, the images are captured and physically manipulated so that the images appear to move on their own. The animated visual is very appealing, especially, if toys are used. However, the flaw in using this software is the amount of creativity required in executing various frames at a time. 2D animation software is the digital version of flipbook animation and consists of various tools that can be used to conveniently draw faster.

It is also possible to add visual effects and there are built-in functions by which it is possible to take the back-up of work in progress. The flaw in using 2D animation software is that it is expensive and one needs to be proficient in using computers. 3D animation software is used for creating visuals that are realistic and aesthetically stunning. This software is implanted to create blockbuster movies like Batman and Transformers to bring fictional thoughts to real life. There are numerous amounts of tools that are made available for the artist to make the artwork look real, however, the flaw being that learning 3D animation software takes lot of time and can be learned only under proper guidance. Also, this software is beyond the reach for students with no or less income.

The rapid advancements in technology have made computer animation available to masses. With the growing popularity of internet, the demand for animated entertainment has expanded and the broadcasting hours by cable TV operators. In the past, animated entertainment was aimed at children but now the animated series are produced for teenagers, adults and the entire family. Another factor contributing to the growth of animation software market is the increasing usage of smart phones. There is stiff competition among the vendors to provide animation applications that are easily supported by Mac and android platforms. Since mobile phones are used for various purposes like watching movies and playing games, the mobile phones form a major end user segment of the animation software. However, the easy availability of open source animation software is the major roadblock adversely affecting the growth of this market.

Some of the major players in this line of business include Toon Boom Animation Inc., Side Effects Software Inc., Autodesk, Inc., MAXON Computer GmbH and Adobe Systems Incorporated among others.

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints.

