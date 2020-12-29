Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market 2015 : Industry Size, Trends, Key Growth Factors after Pandemic, Demand, Major Players, Opportunities & Analysis Outlook 2023

Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market: Snapshot

Bluetooth smart is a new concept in the whole industry of mobile connectivity. The central concept behind this new technology is that it can connect the devices that have Bluetooth connectivity to interact with one another. In addition to this, efficiency of power is one of the biggest factors that is driving the widespread adoption of Bluetooth Smart technology compared to the conventional Bluetooth technology. Presently, wireless sensors are embedded in most of the electronic devices and customer wearable devices. These wireless sensors can interact with each other with the help of suitable technology such Bluetooth. Hence, the development of the smart wireless sensors is also considered to be one of the key factors helping to drive the growth of the global market for Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready over the course of the given forecast period of 2015 to 2023. There has also been a significant growth in the number of gadgets and accessories that supports Bluetooth and Bluetooth Ready technology. This is helping to create a strong connected framework for all the electronic devices. Additionally, the market for wearable products is projected to witness a healthy growth in the near future and wearable devices are expected to be enabled with Bluetooth Smart Ready technology. Moreover, the users of this technology do not need to pay for any additional expenses as the conventional Bluetooth enabled gadgets support the Bluetooth Smart Ready technology and products. The use of these Bluetooth Smart Ready devices have resulted in considerable amount of power saving. Thus, the low power requirements coupled with low costs are some of the other important factors expected to help in driving the overall growth of global market for Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready devices in the coming years of the forecast period.

However, as compared to other connecting technologies such as near field communication (NFC) and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth technology has low data streaming capacity. Thus, Bluetooth Smart Ready technology cannot be used in connecting devices where large amount of data is to be transferred. Bluetooth Smart Ready is not preferred for streaming high-definition videos in televisions and projectors. Hence, low data streaming capacity is one of the major hindering factors for the growth of Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready market. In addition, security and privacy concerns associated with the use of Bluetooth technology are a major challenge for the players in this market.

There is a surge in the number of accessories and gadgets supporting Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart Ready products and this is helping to form a connected infrastructure of all the electronic gadgets. Furthermore, wearable products market is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years and wearable products are Bluetooth Smart Ready enabled. However, as compared to other connecting technologies such as near field communication (NFC) and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth technology has low data streaming capacity. Thus, Bluetooth Smart Ready technology cannot be used in connecting devices where large amount of data is to be transferred. Bluetooth Smart Ready is not preferred for streaming high-definition videos in televisions and projectors. Hence, low data streaming capacity is one of the major hindering factors for the growth of Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready market. In addition, security and privacy concerns associated with the use of Bluetooth technology are a major challenge for the players in this market.

With the growth of Bluetooth technology, numerous Bluetooth based applications emerged. Thus, on the basis of application, the market for Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready products is segmented into automotive applications, consumer electronics applications, and wearable electronics applications. Consumer electronics segment has witnessed fastest growth over the last few years. It includes applications such as audio and video systems, gaming consoles, digital cameras, portable media players, Smartphones, headsets, tablets, computer peripherals and laptops. Further, wearable electronics segment includes consumer wearable devices (eye-wear, foot-wear, wrist-wear, neck-wear, and others), sports and fitness gadgets, building and retail applications, and medical devices. The use of Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready products has witnessed strong market growth in North America, making it one of the major geographical regions for this market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show strong growth in Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready products due to increasing penetration of Bluetooth enabled Smartphones and personal computing products in this region.

Bluegiga Technologies Oy, Mediatek Inc., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Dialog Semiconductor PLC, CSR plc, Marvell Technology Group, Ltd., Broadcom Corporation, and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major players operating in the global Bluetooth Smart and Smart ready market.

This research report analyzes this market on the basis of its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

