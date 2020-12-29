COVID-19 Impact on Pervasive Computing Market Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 -2023

Pervasive computing or ubiquitous computing means embedding microprocessors in mobile devices such as smartphones, wearable computing devices, tablets, sensors. The underlying technologies such as wireless communications, internet capabilities, advanced middleware, sensors, I/O and user interfaces, networking, mobile protocols, embedded systems, artificial intelligence, location and positioning, voice recognition support pervasive computing. Nowadays, pervasive computing is also known as Internet-of-things (IoT) which means connecting everyday objects to networks and devices.

Pervasive computing market is anticipated to exhibit high growth potential over the next few years due to surge in demand for smart devices and internet penetration. The pervasive computing market can be divided by end-use industry into communications, defense, automotives, healthcare, consumer appliances and E-commerce. Pervasive computing products consist of Bluetooth handset, PDA, mobile phones, web server, camera, wearable input/output, watch phone, watch camera, brainwaves. Some currently available platforms for ubiquitous computing include Spitre, PerLa which is a data language for pervasive systems, and Microsoft Research’s HomeOS which is home automation operating system. The International Journal of Pervasive Computing and Communications (IJPCC) address challenges and deliver the research on all aspects of pervasive computing and communications.

The pervasive computing market is estimated to witness increased demand though it is not entirely secure. Broken connections, limited host bandwidths and location-dependent data can impede the security of pervasive computing as they result in multiple system vulnerability. The pervasive computing market faces several technological challenges such as flaws in human machine interfaces, users’ intent, energy management issues, cyber forage, and context awareness along with user privacy concerns. From the viewpoint of big data, the challenge for pervasive computing is to integrate data from many disparate sources.

Widespread sensors and actuators connect smart object with physical world through the Internet in homes, schools, workplaces, hospitals, transportation, public spaces for automating the environment. One of the examples of ubiquitous computing is Smart homes, wherein pervasive computing is used so that lighting and heating is adjusted based on the body temperature of the occupants and the level of light outside.

Machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, decreased costs for data communications, decreasing production costs and size of the transistors are the factors driving microprocessors thereby supporting pervasive computing market. Innovation and Technological advancements are expected to be the key forces driving ubiquitous computing market growth. For instance, in 2014 Google announced a contact lens which uses a glucose sensor embedded in the lens to monitor a person’s glucose levels by testing the person’s tears. Pervasive commerce which is paradigm shift in the way we buy and sell products is the future of pervasive computing. Growing consumer industries, such as automotives, healthcare and logistics are likely to boost demand for the pervasive computing market. Emerging countries in Asia Pacific, especially India and China are anticipated to fuel demand for pervasive computing due to rising smart phone users, expansion in automotive industry and rising internet subscribers.

Some of the key participants in the pervasive computing market include Hewlett-Packard, Palo Alto Research center Incorporated (PARC), IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Fujitsu Laboratories of America, Inc, AT&T Inc. and E-Tron CO., Ltd.

