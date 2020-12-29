ENT Surgical Navigation System Market: Report Analysis With Industry Share Insights Shared in Detailed Report

Typical ENT disorders include cholesteatoma, dizziness, dysphagia (difficulty swallowing), ear infection (otitis media), gastric reflux, hearing aids, and hearing loss. Many diseases among these require surgical treatment. Surgical navigation systems include utilization of imaging modalities during the surgical procedure, thereby enabling minimally invasive surgery. ENT surgical navigation system is designed to provide improved intraoperative feedback and alignment validation to surgeons during surgical procedures.

Many manufacturers are investing resources to develop technologically advanced surgical navigation systems to offer more precise outcomes. Stryker’s Scopis TGS is a next-generation solution for navigated Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) that offers surgeons highly advanced image guidance and visualization capabilities in a single system. Excelim-04, which is the product of Heal Force, is an infrared-laser guided tracking system used to track 3D position and orientation of active or passive markers attached to surgical tools with advanced optical measurement technology that delivers exceptional accuracy (spatial resolution 1.0mm) and reliability.

Rise in prevalence of ENT disorders are boosting the market growth. Diseases of auditory system (57.84%) were the most common groups of ENT problems among the pediatric population, followed by pharyngo-esophageal (23.53%) and nasal disorders (18.63%). According to an article published in iMedPub LTD in 2018, the prevalence of dysphagia, which is also one of the common ENT disorders, in the general population was 16%–23%, which is expected to increase to 27% in those over 76 years of age. As per the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 50 to 70 million adults in the U.S. people suffer from sleep apnea.

However, product recall of ENT surgical navigation systems may hamper the market. In 2017, FDA recalled Medtronic ENT surgical navigation system StealthStation AxiEM. In 2014, Stryker NAV3i Platform got recalled by FDA. This Navigation system is used in combination with surgical software for cranial, spine, ENT, orthopedic, and trauma procedures.

The global ENT surgical navigation system market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are: Brainlab AG, ClaroNav, Collin Medical, Heal Force, Medtronic, NDI, Scopis, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech, Stryker

