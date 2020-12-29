Global Compression Therapy Market Outlook for Major Applications/end Users, Consumption, Share and Growth Rate 2027

Globally Compression Therapy Market: Overview

TMR’s report on the global compression therapy market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global compression therapy market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global compression therapy market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global compression therapy market.

Compression Therapy Market: Trends and Opportunities

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global compression therapy market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, owing to rising sports injuries, increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries, and rapidly growing obese population boost demand for compression therapy products globally. However, lack of favorable reimbursement policies pertaining to vascular disease treatment with compression products would hamper market growth.

According to the report, the global compression therapy market was valued at US$ 3.2 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2027

Global Compression therapy Market: Key Developments

Key players in the global compression therapy market are engaged in regulatory approvals, technologically advanced products, launch of new products, and acquisition & collaborative agreements with other companies. These strategies are likely to fuel the growth of the global compression therapy market. A few expansion strategies adopted by players operating in the global compression therapy market are:

In 2015, BSN MEDICAL acquired Wright Therapy Products, Inc., a manufacturer of compression therapy systems to strengthen its presence in the compression therapy market.

The report on the global compression therapy market discussed individual strategies, followed by company profiles of manufacturers of compression therapy. The competitive landscape section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and a company market share analysis of key players operating in the global compression therapy market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Compression Therapy market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Compression Therapy market.

Global Compression therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

This report profiles major players in the global compression therapy market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global compression therapy market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Leading players operating in the global compression therapy market are

3M Health Care

ArjoHuntleigh

Bio Compression Systems, Inc

BSN Medical

Covidien plc

medi GmbH & Co KG

PAUL HARTMANN AG

SIGVARIS MANAGEMENT AG

