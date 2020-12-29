Medical Laser Systems Market Report Analysis: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Medical Laser Systems Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the global medical laser systems market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides revenue of the global medical laser systems market for the period 2018–2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global medical laser systems market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global medical laser systems market.

Soaring Investments in Research & Development Activities to Aid Market Growth

Ever since the first laser was developed nearly 60 years ago, laser technologies have evolved at a rapid pace. Due to technological advancements and emphasis on the discovery of innovative laser concepts, at present, lasers are extensively used across a host of industrial sectors. Developments in laser technologies over the past few decades have played an imperative role in revolutionizing the modern-day healthcare sector. Medical laser systems are increasingly being used across hospitals and specialized clinics around the world in an array of medical applications, including dermatology, cancer therapy, cardiovascular treatment, ophthalmology, and dentistry. This is expected to drive the medical laser systems market.

While the science behind light remains the same, technologies and innovative laser concepts have matured at a rapid pace due to which, different types of lasers have entered the fray. Some of the most recent advancements within the laser field include the onset of new types of lasers such as holmium-doped laser, full silicon laser, and flying microlaser, among others. Advancements in photonics coupled with the surge in research and development activities have played a key role in increasing the adoption of medical laser systems over the past decade and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. At the back of these factors, the global medical laser systems market is on course to reach a market value of ~US$ 8.5 Bn the end of 2030.

These primary research respondents have provided exclusive information during interviews, which serves as a validation from the Medical Laser Systems market leaders. Access to an extensive internal repository and external proprietary databases enabled this report to address specific details and questions about the global Medical Laser Systems market with accuracy. The study also uses the top-down approach to assess the revenues for each segment and the bottom-up approach to counter-validate them. This has helped in reaching TMR’s estimates on future prospects of the global Medical Laser Systems more reliably and accurately.

Key Players of Medical Laser Systems Market Report:

Key players operating in the global medical laser systems market include

LASOS Lasertechnik GmbH

Fujikura Ltd.

Modu-Laser

Zeiss

BIOLASE, Inc.

Alcon

IRIDEX Corporation

Candela Corporation

Cynosure

Lumenis

Bausch & Lomb

These players focus on adopting various growth strategies to expand their product portfolios and strengthen geographic presence across the globe. Key players have incorporated various strategies such as launch of innovative products, participation in events and fairs pertaining to medical laser technologies, mergers & acquisitions, and entering into emerging economies to remain competitive in the global medical laser systems market.

