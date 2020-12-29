COVID-19 Impact on Global Vital Wheat Gluten Market- Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR Forecasts to 2027

The latest report published by TMR on the vital wheat gluten market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2019-2027. Revenue generated from the global vital wheat gluten market has been estimated to reach ~US$ 2 Bn in 2019, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of ~4%, to reach ~US$ 2.7 Bn by 2027.

Growing Demand for Vital Wheat as a Texture and Toughness Enhancer in Pasta and Noodles

Busy and hectic lifestyles are proving beneficial for the growth of convenient and ready-to-eat food and beverage products in the market, especially cereals and snacks. Cereals and snacks are considered as one of the favorites of the working population, which is directly influencing the growth of the vital wheat gluten market. Vital wheat gluten is generally used in snacks and cereals for their structure enhancement. Also, the growing demand for Italian foods, such as pasta, is on the rise, where vital wheat gluten is one of the key components used. Vital wheat gluten has proven beneficial in adjusting the texture and toughness of pasta and noodles.

Rising Demand for Plant-based Proteins Opening New Growth Avenues for Vital Wheat Gluten

The global market for vital wheat gluten has been driven on a large scale by the increasing demand for plant-based foods and bakery products. Vital wheat gluten is considered as a suitable substitute to non-animal protein amongst vegans, together with nutritional values for lactose-intolerant consumers. Vital wheat gluten has wide-ranging applications in the food & beverage industry, mainly in sports nutrition, nutritional supplements, dairy, bakery and confectionery.

Health Benefits Associated with Wheat Protein to Increase Consumer Demand

Vital wheat gluten has major protein content of around 86.4%. Vital wheat gluten mainly contains 43% gliadin, 39% glutenin, and 4.4% other proteins, which have numerous health benefits. Several studies have helped in identifying that wheat protein has been incredibly beneficial for health, such as for combating cardiovascular diseases and maintaining cholesterol levels. Wheat protein is considered as the main source of energy and starch, and wheat offers extensive amount of components, which are essential for health, such as phytochemicals, dietary fiber, vitamins (in particular Vitamin B) and mainly protein. Wheat protein also provides adequate nutrition to cancer patients, prevents breast cancer, controls diabetes, reduces stress, and helps in improving memory. Moreover, wheat protein also helps in providing nutrition to infants for better performance and also heals wounds, regulates blood glucose levels with regards to diabetes, and decreases the aging process of the bones and muscles.

Benefits of Vital Wheat Gluten Isolate for Body Builders & Athletes Driving Demand

Various protein isolates are obtained from vital wheat gluten. These proteins are used as ingredients in nutraceuticals and dietary supplements. Vital wheat gluten isolate is an ideal supplement for bodybuilders. Wheat protein isolate helps in increasing muscle size, prevents muscle breakdown, allows protein synthesis in the muscles, facilitates strength for workouts, and mainly manages hunger cravings. The bodybuilding populace that is lactose intolerant or suffering from gastric or bloating problems can consume wheat protein isolate, as it reduces lactose through a micro-filtration process. Vital wheat gluten isolate also helps in simulating higher insulin levels, enhancing athletes’ performances in sports.

Increasing Obesity to Propel Wheat Protein Product Manufacturing

Protein isolated from vital wheat gluten has been proven to be an essential ingredient for weight loss, particularly in obesity cases, as it helps in stabilizing blood sugar, ensures high energy, and helps in curbing hunger. This wheat protein isolated from vital wheat gluten also helps in maintaining muscle mass according to the body’s requirement. Obesity holds a number of probable health complications, which are inclusive of sleep apnea, heart disease, triglycerides, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure. Vital wheat gluten takes a longer time to digest in comparison to carbohydrates, and therefore, wheat proteins play a significant role in ensuring a satiated feeling while minimizing calories.

