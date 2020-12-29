Hotel PMS Market to See Massive Growth by 2025: RealPage, MRI Software, Console group

Hotel property management system (PMS) refers to the platform which helps to operational functions of hotel or group hotel to manage the front-office tasks such as booking reservations, guest check-in & check-out, room allotment, managing room rate and billing system. Hotel PMS market has high growth owing to growth in the hospitality industry. Further, increasing demand for SaaS and cloud-based hotel PMS driving the demand of the market. In addition, increasing demand from the developing economies expected to drive the demand for hotel PMS market over the forecasted period.

Latest Research Study on Hotel PMS Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Hotel PMS Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Hotel PMS. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

RealPage, Inc. (United States), MRI Software LLC (United States), Console group (Australia), Oracle (United States), Cloudbeds (United States), FCS Computer Systems (Singapore), EZee Absolute (United States), Hoteliga (Poland), RDPWin (United States) and Sky Touch Hotel OS (United States).

Market size by Revenue is expected to grow xx% in 2020 alone as demand is anticipated to be moderately affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. The downstream companies contend with restricted profit from falling consumer confidence, demand for industry products is expected to slow.

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

End-User (Small Size Hotels, Medium Size Hotel, Large Hotels, Mega Hotels, Chain Hotels, Others), Component (Software (On Premise, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid), Services (Consulting, System Integration, And Operation & Maintenance Services))

Market Growth Drivers

Growing Digitization in the Business Processes

Increasing Focus on Offering Enhanced Customer Service

Influencing Trend

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Hotel PMS

Emphasizing On Development of SaaS-Based Hotel PMS

Restraints

Issues Related With Interoperability of Hotel PMS

Lack of Technically-Skilled Personnel

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from the Small and Medium Size Hotel

Rising Demand from the Developing Countries

Challenges

Lack of Awareness in the Emerging Economies

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Hotel PMS Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Table of Content: Covid-19 Impact On Hotel PMS Market:

Study Scope

1.1 Hotel PMS Market Competition by Manufacturers (Market Share, Y-o-Y Growth, Market Revenue, Rank)

1.2 Market Concentration

1.3 Comparative Market Share Analysis (Leaders and Emerging Players) [2018-2019]

1.2 Hotel PMS Market Characteristics

1.3 Hotel PMS Market Scenario by Region

1.4 Hotel PMS Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Hotel PMS Historic Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Hotel PMS Historic Market Analysis by Application

1.4.3 Hotel PMS Historic Market Analysis By ………….

1.4.4. Hotel PMS Historic Market Analysis by ………….

Market Company Profiles

2.1 Overview

2.2 Production & Services (2018-2025)

2.3 Financial Performance (2018-2025)

2.4 Strategy

Future & Forecast Data Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis (2019-2025) Hotel PMS Manufacturing Cost Analysis Hotel PMS Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis Hotel PMS Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers; Post COVID Analysis… Hotel PMS Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis (2018-2025) Hotel PMS Research Finding and Conclusion Hotel PMS Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Hotel PMS Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Hotel PMS Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



