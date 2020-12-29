Kraft Paper Market to see Huge Growth by 2025: Mondi, Segezha group, Klabin

Kraft papers are used for multiple applications, ranging from heavy-duty industrial packaging to attractive and functional food packaging, and others. This rise in demand may be attributed to factors such as high tensile strength, bursting strength, and tearing strength. Moreover, growing technological advancement in the kraft paper packaging and growing demand from the retail and e-commerce industry expected to fuel the market growth during the forecasted period.According to AMA, the market for Kraft Paper is expected to register a CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Development of the Packaging Industry and Growing Demand from End-Use Industries.

Latest Research Study on Kraft Paper Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Kraft Paper Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Kraft Paper. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

Mondi (Austria), Segezha group (Russia), Klabin (Brazil), Billerudkorsnas (Sweden), Stora Enso (Finland), Daio Paper Construction (Japan), Nordic Paper (Sweden), Glatfelter (United States) and Gascogne Papier (Austria)

Application (Foods & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Building and Construction, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others (Automotive, Aerospace, and Electronics)), Packaging (Corrugated Boxes, Grocery Bags, Industrial Bags, Wraps, Pouches, Envelopes), Grade (Unbleached, Bleached, Wrapping & Packaging, Sack Kraft Paper, Others (Vegetable Parchment, Greaseproof, And Glassine))

Market Drivers

Development of the Packaging Industry

Growing Demand from End-Use Industries

Market Trend

Emphasizing On Advancements in Packaging Applications

Increasing Application in Food & Beverage Industry

Restraints

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Growing Retail and E-Commerce Industry and Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

Challenges

Lack of Government Initiatives in Underdeveloped Countries

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Kraft Paper Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Finally, Kraft Paper Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Kraft Paper Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



