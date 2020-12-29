Short Boots Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook

Short Boots typically refers to a type of footwear garments which are worn by covering the foot and little bit of ankle. Some boots also cover the lower calf. Human beings normally require more protection for themselves from dampness, cold, dust, heat and roughness of ground while standing, walking or running. The market of short boots is trending due to the changing of the lifestyles, also people are participating more in various activity with family and friends which is there why increasing the market of the overall boots and short boots

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Short Boots’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are The North Face (United States),Jack wolfskin (Germany),Sorel (United States),The Timberland Company (United States),UGG (United States),Sam Edelman (United States),Tecnica Group S.p.A (Italy),Columbia (United States),Salomon (France),Keen (United States),Merrell (United States),Kamik (Canada),Bogs (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Low-Grade, Mid-Grade, High-Grade), Distribution Channel (Online sales, Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Independent retail stores, Others.), Material (Rubber, Leather, Plastic, Others), End User (Children’s, Men’s, Women’s)

Market Influencing Trends:

Trendy style within calf length, knee length or thigh length is evolving in the market

Some of the style like stacked bootie, moto boots, dressy bootie, stiletto, riding boot and peep toe bootie are creating buzz in the market

Growth Drivers

Seasonal trends

An increasing preference of online shopping

Increase in the demand for trendy and comfortable footwear among all age groups

Increase in the participation of people in functions and various activities

Changing lifestyle

Challenges that Market May Face:

Availability of counterfeit products which are developed by local manufacturers

Changing preference over other footwear styles like hills, sandals, shoes etc can hamper the growth short boots market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

