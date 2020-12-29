December 29, 2020

Murphy's Hockey Law

Semiconductor Memory Market Trending Attributes Creating Positive Impact On The Industry Shares 2015 – 2023

2 min read
1 hour ago arpit

The global semiconductor memory market is anticipated to develop rapidly within the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. This is credited to increasing penetration of cell phone and advancement in technology combined with increasing adoption and popularity of smart devices. Notable emergence of Solid-State Drives (SSD) and mobile computing technology in the market is additionally foreseen to boost the development of global semiconductor memory market in future. Furthermore, surging demand in electronic sector is also impacting the market growth positively.

The market is witnessing high sales in business and growth on the technological front. However, several government regulations are foreseen to hamper the market. The semiconductor memory market are majorly classified as per types of data storage and data access into non-volatile Read Only Memory (ROM) and volatile Random Access memory (RAM).

Semiconductor Memory Market – Overview

Semiconductor memory is an essential constituent for today’s electronic devices. It’s a kind of device in which digital information is maintained by using IC (Integrated Circuit) technology. These memories are classified on the basis of types of data access and types of data storage and these mechanisms can be categorized in two groups that are volatile RAM (Random Access Memory) and non-volatile ROM (Read Only Memory).

RAM and ROM can be further classified on the basis of technologies and applications available. RAM includes DRAM, SRAM, SDRAM, and MRAM. ROM can be categorized in to PROM, EPROM, EEPROM, Flash memory etc. DRAM, mainstream memory holds a larger market share followed by NAND Flash, 3D ReRAM, NOR Flash. PCRAM is a new technology in the market and possesses better features than conventional memories. It also provides power saving opportunities to customers.

